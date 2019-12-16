Aston Villa vs Liverpool preview: Neil Critchley to take charge of young Liverpool team

Liverpool's young players are set to play on Tuesday evening, although Rhian Brewster is an injury doubt

Liverpool U23s manager Neil Critchley is set to take charge of Tuesday's Carabao Cup visit to Aston Villa as the club juggle their congested fixture list.

Liverpool's senior coaches and squad are on their way to Qatar for the Club World Cup, with their first game in the Middle East is on Wednesday - less than 24 hours after they were scheduled to play in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at Villa Park.

It will now be an opportunity for the young Reds players to get more senior minutes under their belts, with the likes of Rhian Brewster, Harvey Elliott and Caoimhin Kelleher having already featured in the competition.

Critchley will also be the man in the dugout, live on Sky Sports, and recently told the club's official website: "They are unusual circumstances, quite unique circumstances really and I'm not sure it's happened too many times or maybe it's not happened in the past. The club have obviously tried to find what they think is the best solution.

"This is the circumstance, or what's arisen, and [for] me and the staff and our players it will be one that we relish and look forward to hopefully with great optimism on the night.

"I think we've got nothing to lose, we've got nothing to fear and we just have to see it as an opportunity. Aston Villa away in the quarter-final, you'd expect it to be a really good crowd, they won't be resting any of their players because they have the chance to reach the semi-final and they'll be going flat out.

"I just see it as nothing but a fabulous opportunity for these young players to go and prove where they want to be in the future and hopefully come the end of the game the supporters and people watching the game will have a real positive opinion of our young players."

Aston Villa have won just once since their 2-1 Carabao Cup win against local rivals Wolves in October and will be hoping to stop a run of three successive defeats against Liverpool's youngsters.

Team news

Brewster will be assessed ahead of the game at Villa Park. The 19-year-old took a knock to the ankle in training and is an injury doubt. Curtis Jones and Neco Williams will not feature as they have joined the senior team in Qatar.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith will have a decision to make in goal, with usual cup 'keeper Jed Steer remaining sidelined with an Achilles injury. Smith could stick with Tom Heaton or bring in his third choice, Orjan Nyland.

Conor Hourihane will also be checked after the midfielder missed the Premier League defeat at Sheffield United but the Aston Villa manager was optimistic he would be available on Tuesday night. The likes of Ezri Konsa, Neil Taylor, Douglas Luiz, Trezeguet, Jonathan Kodjia and Jota might also get some game time.

Opta stats

This is only the second League Cup meeting between Aston Villa and Liverpool, with the other coming in the 2002/03 quarter-final - the Reds won 4-3 on their way to winning the competition that season.

Liverpool have won each of their last six visits to Aston Villa in all competitions, all coming in the Premier League between December 2011 and November this season.

Aston Villa are looking to reach the semi-finals of the League Cup for the first time since the 2012/13 campaign; the last Englishman to lead the Villans to the semi-final stage was John Gregory in the 1999/2000 season.

Liverpool have progressed from each of their last four League Cup quarter-finals (2011/12, 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2016/17) since losing 2-0 to Chelsea at this stage in 2007/08.

This is Aston Villa's 21st and Liverpool's 23rd appearance at the League Cup quarter-final stage - only Tottenham (24) and Arsenal (28) have appeared at this stage more often than the Reds.

Liverpool's progression via a penalty shootout in the fourth round against Arsenal was the eighth time they've progressed via penalties in the League Cup - more than any other team.

