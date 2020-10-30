Aston Villa vs Southampton preview, team news, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Aston Villa vs Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 12pm.

Team news

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith has no new injury concerns ahead of Sunday's visit of Southampton.

Smith has only made one change to his starting line up all season when Ross Barkley, who arrived on loan from Chelsea, replaced Conor Hourihane.

Meanwhile, on-loan winger Theo Walcott is available once again for Southampton, having not been allowed to face parent club Everton last weekend.

Moussa Djenepo, Will Smallbone and Mohammed Salisu still remain sidelined for the visitors.

How to follow

Aston Villa vs Southampton will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office; kick-off at 12pm.

Follow Aston Villa vs Southampton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

One manager that does prick my ears is the enlightening Ralph Hasenhuttl, who will manage a top-four club within the next few years.

He makes players better and plays aggressive football, it is the perfect combo. That stepping stone to the top may happen at the end of this season if Southampton maintain the performance levels seen since December. A top-six finish is within their compass.

No team has won more away from home since December 19 than the energetic and tactically shrewd Saints (8) and I am surprised to see them available at 7/4 for the away win.

Hasenhuttl's side dominated Villa in both fixtures last season, winning 3-1 at Villa Park and 2-0 at St Mary's. Dean Smith's side like to play on the front foot, like Saints, but do not possess the same levels of intensity without the ball.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-3 (18/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Aston Villa are winless in their last seven Premier League encounters with Southampton (D3 L4), conceding 16 goals against them across the last five meetings (D1 L4).

Southampton are looking to win four consecutive league games against Aston Villa for the first time since August 1989.

Aston Villa's winning start to the season was ended at home to Leeds last time out (0-3). However, they've still picked up more points in their five games this season (12) than they managed in their final 14 games last term (10).

Only Liverpool (18) and Manchester City (15) have won more Premier League games in 2020 than Southampton (12, level with Arsenal and Manchester United).

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has won 13 away games in the Premier League (W13 D8 L12), only Ronald Koeman (14) has won more in the competition for the club. Indeed, Hasenhüttl has the best points-per-game ratio in away matches of any other Southampton manager in the Premier League (1.42).

Since the start of last season, Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has created more goalscoring chances in the Premier League than any other Englishman (106). Indeed, only Kevin De Bruyne (151) has supplied more chances in the competition in this period amongst all players than Grealish.

After failing to score in his first 24 Premier League appearances, Southampton's Che Adams has scored six in his last 12 matches, including in each of the last two. He hasn't found the net in three successive league games since a run of six for Birmingham City between January-February 2019.

Pitch to Post Preview: Jamie Redknapp on Man Utd v Arsenal; plus Liverpool's CB options, and will Everton bounce back?

Jamie Redknapp joins Peter Smith on this week's show to look ahead to Sunday's showdown between Man Utd and Arsenal and says there are more questions than answers at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for his 100th game in charge.

Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor has the latest on Liverpool's injury problems and discusses the young players who could cover at centre-back.

Sky Sports statistician Matt Cheetham picks out the numbers which explain why Everton's defeat at Southampton could just be a blip, and makes his bold Pitch for what will happen in the Premier League this weekend.

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox