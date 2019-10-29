Aston Villa vs Wolves: West Midlands rivals meet in Carabao Cup fourth round

Matt Doherty says Wolves are improving all the time ahead of facing Aston Villa

Matt Doherty believes Wolves have already proved their staying power during their marathon season.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side play their 21st game of the season when they travel to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Wolves started their campaign in the Europa League qualifiers in July - and they are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions and seeking their first win at Villa Park since 2011.

2:50 Highlights from Newcastle's draw with Wolves in the Premier League Highlights from Newcastle's draw with Wolves in the Premier League

They are unbeaten in their last eight outings in all competitions and victory at Villa Park would send them into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

"We've played 20 games this season and only lost three times, so we're obviously hard to beat," Doherty said.

"If we can put the ball in the back of the net more, we'll win a lot of games and we need to do it.

"The more games you play, the more you stay unbeaten fills you with confidence. We've got Aston Villa then we go to Arsenal, so the games come thick and fast and we're prepared.

"We're improving all the time. Where we are in the league isn't exactly where we want to be, but that can change quick, and we're not in a bad position considering the amount of games we've played."

Aston Villa 'keeper Tom Heaton expects a febrile atmosphere against Wolves

Meanwhile, Tom Heaton knows Aston Villa must be prepared for a hostile derby and is expecting fireworks with a place in the last eight up for grabs.

"The lads have been talking about how hostile that will be. A local derby, under the lights, it'll be a great atmosphere," he said.

"It's a big game in midweek, one we're looking forward to and we want to go as far as we can in the cup.

"There is definitely some learning going on. It's been a rock-solid start.

"A good foundation. We've been unlucky not to come away with points in some games. Those fine margins are what we are learning as we go."

3:00 Highlights from Manchester City's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester City's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League

Team news

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is likely to sit out on Wednesday after receiving a kick to the calf at the Etihad.

Jota is a couple of weeks away from returning to full training after hernia surgery while James Chester has stepped up his recovery from a hamstring problem but is not yet ready.

Jonathan Kodjia is also close to returning from a fractured cheekbone.

Jack Grealish is set to sit out Aston Villa's tie with Wolves on Wednesday

Wolves drew 1-1 at Newcastle on Sunday but are now without defender Willy Boly after he suffered a broken ankle in training before the trip to St James' Park.

Fellow defender Ryan Bennett remains a doubt with a groin injury but forward Petro Neto has returned from a heel problem.

Opta stats

Aston Villa have progressed from each of their last four meetings in domestic cup competitions with Wolves since Wolves eliminated them from the FA Cup in a fifth-round tie in 1964-65.

Wolves have been victorious in just one of their last 13 away games against Aston Villa (D3 L9), beating them 1-0 at Villa Park in a Premier League tie in March 2011 thanks to a Matt Jarvis goal.

Aston Villa have lost their last three League Cup matches at Villa Park against sides in the same division as themselves, with the most recent occasion coming against Middlesbrough in September 2017 while both were in the Championship.

Wolves are looking to reach the quarter-finals of the League Cup for the first time since 1995-96, when they were eliminated by current opponents Aston Villa at Villa Park (0-1).

Three of Wolves' last four League Cup matches have been decided by penalties, progressing last time out against Reading.

Follow the Carabao Cup across Sky Sports

On Wednesday, there will be two Carabao Cup games live on Sky Sports. Liverpool host Arsenal - live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm; kick-off 7.30pm - while Man Utd visit Chelsea - live on Sky Sports Main Event, also from 7pm; kick-off 8.05pm.

Soccer Special will also be live from 7.30pm on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League, with live blog coverage across Sky Sports' digital platforms from 6.30pm. There will also be free highlights of each game available after full-time.