 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Aberdeen vs Celtic. Scottish Premiership.

Pittodrie.

Aberdeen 0

    Celtic 0

      Latest Scottish Premiership Odds
      Live

      Scottish Premiership LIVE! Celtic face Aberdeen live on Sky, Rangers host Kilmarnock, Dundee take on Motherwell

      Trending

      Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

      Around Sky

      Other Sports

      Upgrade to Sky Sports

      Other Sports

      Not got Sky? Get instant to Sky Sports with NOW