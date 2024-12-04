Aberdeen 0-1 Celtic: Reo Hatate's late goal sends Hoops seven clear in Premiership title race

Reo Hatate was Celtic's hero as he struck late to end Aberdeen's winning run at Pittodrie and move the champions seven clear in the Premiership title race with a 1-0 win.

There was no splitting the sides for 78 minutes but the Japan international broke the deadlock in style in what could be a pivotal result for the Hoops.

Paulo Bernardo sent a wind-assisted corner sailing directly into the far corner of the net in the first half, but it was disallowed for a foul on Dons goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

Celtic dominated after the break, but some heroic defending and brilliant goalkeeping saw Alistair Johnston and Adam Idah denied as the visitors were repelled time and again by heroic Aberdeen defending, led by Slobodan Rubezic.

But a brilliant pass over the top from Greg Taylor found Hatate late on and he fired a shot into the bottom corner to move Celtic seven points clear of their closest challengers with a game in hand.

Celtic beat conditions to claim vital victory

Image: The game was played in poor conditions at Pittodrie

The game was played in heavy rain and wind speeds of close to 50 miles per hour, so the quality of football suffered in the first half, but both teams had decent chances as the second half progressed.

The Dons had matched Celtic for the first 11 games of the league campaign with both teams' only slip-up coming in a 2-2 draw at Parkhead.

But Jimmy Thelin's side had picked up just two points from three consecutive away games before now losing their 14-match winning run at Pittodrie.

Alex Valle was given some difficult moments by Duk early on and the wide player forced a save off Kasper Schmeichel's legs before Kevin Nisbet dragged the rebound wide.

Duk also had a free-kick saved in a first half of few clear-cut chances. Celtic struggled to get Nicolas Kuhn on the ball and only seriously threatened in the closing stages of the half, through a series of Bernardo corners.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paulo Bernardo had a direct goal from a corner disallowed after Daizen Maeda was pulled up for blocking the goalkeeper

One flew straight into the net but Daizen Maeda was penalised for impeding Doohan on the line with referee Don Robertson deciding the Japan international had backed into the goalkeeper.

Valle had been struggling with a knock and Taylor replaced the on-loan Barcelona left-back at half-time.

Kuhn nearly lit up a scrappy start to the second period but curled just over the top corner following another Bernardo corner.

Duk and Sivert Heltne Nilsen threatened for the home side before the introduction of Luke McCowan and Idah gave Celtic an added edge.

The pair were involved in a move which led to Doohan's first save, an impressive diving stop from Hatate after the Dons' defence had made a series of blocks.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aberdeen's Ross Doohan made an amazing save to stop Adam Idah from giving Celtic the lead

McCowan then set up Idah with a curling cross but Doohan made a superb stop from the Irishman's header.

Three of Aberdeen's substitutes were then involved in a move which ended with Leighton Clarkson squandering a good chance from 18 yards.

Taylor drifted inside moments later before picking out Hatate with an exquisite pass and right-back Nicky Devlin played the midfielder onside before watching him slot home.

Ester Sokler had a good chance to level soon after but Auston Trusty managed to divert the substitute's shot over the bar from 10 yards.

'A great reward'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers praised both sets of players for playing in the wind but believes his team deserved the win and clean sheet

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers speaking to Sky Sports:

"I thought we deserved to win the game. It was a horrible night for football, but we tried to play in the conditions.

"We end up getting a fantastic team goal, a great pass by Greg Taylor coming in that inside position and a wonderful finish by Reo.

"I thought both sets of players gave their all, gave everything to the game.

"I'm so happy for our supporters because to travel all the way up here, to be stuck in that corner where the wind and everything is coming in at them and to see the team win is a great reward for their effort to get here. A great reward for the players too because they give absolutely everything to the game.

"We've played some brilliant football this season, scored a lot of goals. It was going to be tough for a number of reasons, but what's important is getting through in the end.

"It's only 14 games, so we're just over maybe a third of the season but at this point of the season to go what will be seven points clear of Aberdeen and a game in hand is very pleasing."

'We tried all the way'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin felt a draw would have been a fair result against Celtic

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on Sky Sports:

"Intense game. Of course, Celtic has the ball more, but thinking about the chances, maybe a draw would have been a fair result.

"We had some good chances in the end and I think it was an amazing block in the last chance for Ester [Sokler].

"We know Celtic are good with the ball but we had good discipline in our team. The effort they made, how Ross acted in the goal, it was good to see.

"The fans, even because of the weather, they stayed with us and pushed us to these last opportunities. We tried all the way and sometimes this is football you don't get the result you want."

Lennon: Celtic showed their mentality

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes Celtic are in a healthy position

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon on Sky Sports:

"The elements played a huge part in the outcome of the game.

"I thought they [Celtic] controlled the second half really well. I did think they deserved to win the game, although it wasn't a plethora of chances.

"They showed their mentality and a clean sheet is really important. It's just all about momentum at the minute, seven clear with the game in hand, it's a really healthy position to be in.

"The subs made, again, a really positive impact on the game, whether it be Taylor, Idah, Forrest or McCowan. I was really impressed with the substitutions that came on and the fresh impetus to Celtic in the latter half of the second half."