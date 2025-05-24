Scottish Cup final: Aberdeen deny Celtic treble as Dimitar Mitov the hero in penalty shoot-out win

Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov was the Hampden hero as he produced big saves before and during a penalty shoot-out to end their 35-year wait for Scottish Cup glory.

He stood firm to deny Daizen Maeda in stoppage time before denying captain Callum McGregor and Alistair Johnston in the shoot-out as Celtic's treble hopes ended in heartache at Hampden Park.

It was a repeat of the last time the Dons lifted the trophy in 1990, when they beat the Hoops on penalties.

Image: Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov celebrates beating Celtic

Alfie Dorrington sent a Cameron Carter-Vickers header into his own net as Celtic closed in on a third domestic trophy of the season, but Kasper Schmeichel returned the favour as he palmed Shayden Morris' cross in as full-time approached.

Mitov then produced a brilliant block to deny Maeda the winner to take the game to extra-time, where there was no splitting the sides.

Dante Polvara missed from close range and Jeffrey Schlupp smashed an effort off the crossbar before the Dons broke Brendan Rodgers' unbeaten record at the National Stadium to end the season with silverware.

Dons stun Hoops to take Hampden glory

Image: Jimmy Thelin celebrates winning the Scottish Cup in his first season

The triumph also ensured Jimmy Thelin's first season as Aberdeen boss was a major success despite recent disappointments.

The Dons had matched Celtic in the first 11 games of the league season but their form collapsed in spectacular fashion and they ultimately finished fifth after losing their final five matches.

They had also conceded 19 goals in five meetings with Celtic and Thelin lined up with five at the back in a bid to keep things tight.

The tactic largely worked in a first half that featured zero shots on target.

Aberdeen did not muster any attacks of note while restricting Celtic to very few chances despite the champions' 84 per cent possession.

Image: Celtic make it 1-0 as Cameron Carter-Vickers header comes off Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington

Greg Taylor sent a 25-yard effort narrowly over the bar then Celtic took the lead before the break, as Dorrington sent Carter-Vickers' header into his own net as the green and white side of the National Stadium erupted.

The defender did recover to head Kuhn's effort behind for a corner before tempers flared, with Dons captain Graeme Shinnie and Carter-Vickers both picking up yellow cards.

Maeda broke free just after the break as Celtic looked to extend their lead but Mitov easily saved.

He then hauled Ante Palaversa down at the other end with Kasper Schmeichel called into action for the first time to halt Leighton Clarkson's curling effort.

Arne Engels saw his effort smash off the post with Maeda's rebound saved by Mitov as Celtic looked to edge further as the nerves increased in both ends of the stadium.

The Dons were caught out by a quick free-kick but Luke McCowan's shot was blocked before Taylor sent another chance over.

Image: Kasper Schmeichel turned Shayden Morris's shot into his own net

With full time approaching, Thelin's side found themselves level. Schmeichel has a howler as he palmed Morris' cross into his own net.

Maeda then looked set to clinch it or Celtic in stoppage time, only for Mitov to produce a huge block to deny the prolific scorer.

Aberdeen reverted to sitting deep during the first period of extra time. Luke McCowan had a shot comfortably saved, McGregor curled just over and Celtic suffered a blow when sub James Forrest went off for Johnny Kenny after receiving treatment.

Image: Celtic's Callum McGregor looks dejected after missing a penalty in the shootout

Both sides had chances in the second period. Dons sub Dante Polvara volleyed just over from 12 yards and Pape Habib Gueye shot straight at Schmeichel.

Celtic replacement Jeffrey Schlupp rattled the crossbar from 20 yards and Kenny did well to meet Alistair Johnston's cross but could not get his header on target.

Aberdeen repelled some late pressure to set up only their second major trophy win of the century.