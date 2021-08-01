Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Aberdeen vs Dundee United. Scottish Premiership.

Pittodrie.

Aberdeen 2

  • J Hayes (27th minute)
  • C Ramirez (51st minute)

Dundee United 0

    full_time icon

    Match ends, Aberdeen 2, Dundee United 0.

    second_half_end icon

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 2, Dundee United 0.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Aberdeen).

    free_kick_won icon

    Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.

    offside icon

    Offside, Dundee United. Benjamin Siegrist tries a through ball, but Peter Pawlett is caught offside.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

    free_kick_won icon

    Logan Chalmers (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Connor McLennan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Jack Gurr replaces Funso Ojo because of an injury.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Connor McLennan (Aberdeen).

    free_kick_won icon

    Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) header from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Peter Pawlett with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Funso Ojo.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Pawlett.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Funso Ojo (Aberdeen).

    free_kick_won icon

    Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Scott Brown (Aberdeen).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jeando Fuchs (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Dundee United. Chris Mochrie replaces Lawrence Shankland.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Logan Chalmers (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ian Harkes.

    free_kick_won icon

    Dylan McGeouch (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).

    offside icon

    Offside, Dundee United. Logan Chalmers tries a through ball, but Liam Smith is caught offside.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Dylan McGeouch replaces Christian Ramírez.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Aberdeen).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jamie Robson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jeando Fuchs (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lawrence Shankland with a headed pass.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Connor McLennan replaces Jonny Hayes.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Funso Ojo (Aberdeen).

    free_kick_won icon

    Calum Butcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    free_kick_won icon

    Scott Brown (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jeando Fuchs (Dundee United).

    corner icon

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Andrew Considine.

    yellow_card icon

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

    free_kick_won icon

    Calum Butcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Dundee United. Logan Chalmers replaces Nicky Clark.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Dundee United. Jeando Fuchs replaces Mark Reynolds.

    yellow_card icon

    Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).

    corner icon

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Funso Ojo.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen).

    free_kick_won icon

    Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    goal icon

    Goal! Aberdeen 2, Dundee United 0. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Calvin Ramsay with a cross.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Aberdeen 1, Dundee United 0.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Aberdeen 1, Dundee United 0.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Liam Smith with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Calvin Ramsay.

    free_kick_won icon

    Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).

    yellow_card icon

    Calum Butcher (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Funso Ojo (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).

    corner icon

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.

    free_kick_won icon

    Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

    free_kick_won icon

    Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    goal icon

    Goal! Aberdeen 1, Dundee United 0. Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Ferguson with a through ball.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Andrew Considine (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Calvin Ramsay with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Jamie Robson.

    free_kick_won icon

    Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nicky Clark (Dundee United).

    corner icon

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.

    free_kick_won icon

    Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).

    yellow_card icon

    Ryan Edwards (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ryan Edwards (Dundee United).

    offside icon

    Offside, Dundee United. Jamie Robson tries a through ball, but Peter Pawlett is caught offside.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Scott Brown (Aberdeen).

    free_kick_won icon

    Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Peter Pawlett (Dundee United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ryan Edwards (Dundee United).

    offside icon

    Offside, Aberdeen. Funso Ojo tries a through ball, but Christian Ramírez is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Ferguson.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.