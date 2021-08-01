Match ends, Aberdeen 2, Dundee United 0.

90'+5' Second Half ends, Aberdeen 2, Dundee United 0.

90'+4' Foul by Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Aberdeen).

90'+4' Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

90'+3' Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.

90'+2' Offside, Dundee United. Benjamin Siegrist tries a through ball, but Peter Pawlett is caught offside.

90'+1' Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

90'+1' Logan Chalmers (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

90'+1' Connor McLennan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

90'+1' Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).

89' Substitution, Aberdeen. Jack Gurr replaces Funso Ojo because of an injury.

87' Foul by Connor McLennan (Aberdeen).

87' Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

83' Attempt blocked. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) header from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Peter Pawlett with a cross.

82' Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Funso Ojo.

82' Attempt blocked. Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Pawlett.

82' Foul by Funso Ojo (Aberdeen).

82' Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

81' Foul by Scott Brown (Aberdeen).

81' Jeando Fuchs (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

80' Substitution, Dundee United. Chris Mochrie replaces Lawrence Shankland.

79' Attempt missed. Logan Chalmers (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ian Harkes.

74' Dylan McGeouch (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

74' Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).

74' Offside, Dundee United. Logan Chalmers tries a through ball, but Liam Smith is caught offside.

74' Substitution, Aberdeen. Dylan McGeouch replaces Christian Ramírez.

73' Foul by Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Aberdeen).

73' Jamie Robson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

71' Foul by Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen).

71' Jeando Fuchs (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

70' Attempt saved. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lawrence Shankland with a headed pass.

67' Substitution, Aberdeen. Connor McLennan replaces Jonny Hayes.

66' Foul by Funso Ojo (Aberdeen).

66' Calum Butcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

64' Attempt saved. Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

63' Scott Brown (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

63' Foul by Jeando Fuchs (Dundee United).

60' Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Andrew Considine.

59' Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

59' Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

59' Calum Butcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

58' Substitution, Dundee United. Logan Chalmers replaces Nicky Clark.

58' Substitution, Dundee United. Jeando Fuchs replaces Mark Reynolds.

58' Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

58' Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

58' Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).

56' Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

56' Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).

56' Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

56' Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).

54' Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Funso Ojo.

53' Foul by Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen).

53' Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

51' Goal! Aberdeen 2, Dundee United 0. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Calvin Ramsay with a cross.

Second Half begins Aberdeen 1, Dundee United 0.

45' First Half ends, Aberdeen 1, Dundee United 0.

45' Attempt missed. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Liam Smith with a cross.

42' Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Calvin Ramsay.

40' Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

40' Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).

37' Calum Butcher (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

37' Funso Ojo (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

37' Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).

33' Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.

32' Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

32' Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).

31' Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

31' Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27' Goal! Aberdeen 1, Dundee United 0. Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Ferguson with a through ball.

26' Attempt blocked. Andrew Considine (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Calvin Ramsay with a cross.

25' Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Jamie Robson.

24' Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24' Foul by Nicky Clark (Dundee United).

24' Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.

23' Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

23' Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).

19' Ryan Edwards (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

19' Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

19' Foul by Ryan Edwards (Dundee United).

18' Offside, Dundee United. Jamie Robson tries a through ball, but Peter Pawlett is caught offside.

16' Foul by Scott Brown (Aberdeen).

16' Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15' Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15' Foul by Peter Pawlett (Dundee United).

15' Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15' Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).

14' Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14' Foul by Ryan Edwards (Dundee United).

11' Offside, Aberdeen. Funso Ojo tries a through ball, but Christian Ramírez is caught offside.

10' Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

10' Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).

9' Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

9' Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).

6' Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

6' Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.

6' Attempt blocked. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

2' Attempt missed. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Ferguson.

First Half begins.