Aberdeen 4-1 Dundee: Dons top of Scottish Premiership after Ante Palaversa, Topi Keskinen, Vicente Besuijen and Kevin Nisbet strike

Ante Palaversa, Topi Keskinen, Vicente Besuijen and Kevin Nisbet all struck in the second half as Aberdeen defeated Dundee 4-1 at Pittodrie to move top of the Scottish Premiership.

Simon Murray missed a penalty late in the first half for the visitors but partially atoned with a header to make it 2-1 midway through the second period.

Besuijen, though, netted just a minute later to restore Aberdeen's two-goal advantage before Nisbet added the fourth late on to ensure Jimmy Thelin side's 100 per cent record at home remained intact.

The victory lifts Aberdeen three points clear of Celtic at the summit and 12 points clear of third-placed Rangers, with both Glasgow teams in action on Sunday afternoon.

How Aberdeen thumped Dundee

Image: Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 2-0 against Dundee

Aberdeen made two changes from the side beaten 6-0 by Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final. Out dropped Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Jamie McGrath, replaced by Palaversa and Leighton Clarkson.

Dundee also made two switches following their win over Kilmarnock. Jordan McGhee and Josh Mulligan made the starting line-up in replace of Ethan Ingram and Antonio Portales.

The home side started promisingly. Jack MacKenzie's effort from distance sailed high over the crossbar before Oluwaseun Adewumi came close at the other end after being picked out by Lyall Cameron's searching ball.

Aberdeen responded and Duk's attempt from a tight angle was saved by Jon McCracken, before another drilled shot from the same player was similarly repelled.

Dundee continued to look a threat on the break and from another Cameron pass, Murray could only shoot into the goalkeeper's arms.

The visitors then wasted a brilliant chance to go in front just before half-time. Gavin Molloy tried to shepherd the ball out for a goal-kick but ended up hauling down Murray in the process. The striker took the penalty himself but Dimitar Mitov dived to his left to save it.

Aberdeen had one final chance in the closing seconds of a frantic first half but again McCracken was equal to Keskinen's curling shot.

The home side made the breakthrough seven minutes into the second half. Clarkson's corner was only half-cleared and Palaversa pounced to thrash a shot past McCracken.

Duk then hit the post with a header before Aberdeen grabbed their second goal in the 57th minute. Nicky Devlin's throw-in was flicked on by Sokler and, after Clark Robertson messed up an attempted clearance, Keskinen drilled a low effort into the far corner.

Dundee grabbed a lifeline when Murray atoned for his earlier penalty miss by heading Scott Tiffoney's cross past Mitov with 20 minutes remaining.

Hopes of a comeback, though, were snuffed out within 60 seconds. Nisbet, only just on the pitch, took a quick free-kick and fellow replacement Besuijen was onto it in a flash to finish.

Nisbet claimed his side's fourth in added time, his shot taking a deflection off Ryan Astley on its way past McCracken.