Aberdeen 1-1 HJK Helsinki: Bojan Miovski nets equaliser for Dons to earn first Europa Conference League point

Aberdeen came from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw against HJK Helsinki in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie.

Despite creating the best opportunities in a cagey contest, the hosts fell behind just before the hour mark through Bojan Radulovic's strike.

However, a fine header from Bojan Miovski saw the Dons get off the mark in Group G following their opening-match defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt a fortnight ago.

Aberdeen could have been ahead in the 11th minute when Richard Jensen found space to get on the end of Leighton Clarkson's corner but he was unable to direct his header on target from 10 yards out.

As the Dons continued to press in the early stages, HJK goalkeeper Jesse Ost came to the visitors' rescue in the 21st minute. Stefan Gartenmann clipped a precise pass onto the head of Luis 'Duk' Lopes, whose glancing effort was well saved by Ost.

Image: Bojan Radulovic sweeps in the opener for HJK Helsinki

Having won their last three matches in all competitions, the home team looked confident and Miovski flashed a header wide from another Gartenmann centre in the 27th minute.

But two lengthy stoppages for nasty head wounds sustained by Duk and Jensen resulted in Barry Robson's men losing some of their momentum in the run-up to half-time, the latter temporarily leaving the field of play so a huge gash above his eye could be stitched up.

Early in the second half, Jamie McGrath was presented with a decent opportunity after Miovski and Clarkson combined but the Irishman, who netted in the 3-1 against Rangers at Ibrox last weekend, shot wide from 12 yards.

However, the Finnish side offered threats of their own and Tuomas Ollila delivered an excellent low cross across the six-yard box which ought to have been snapped up by a team-mate.

That served as a warning for the Dons, who fell behind in the 59th minute. Pyry Soiri's cutback from the right flank was swept high into the net by Radulovic from 10 yards.

Image: Bojan Radulovic celebrates after putting HJK Helsinki in front at Aberdeen

Miovski should have levelled in the 71st minute when he was picked out by substitute Connor Barron but his volley down into the ground was turned behind by Ost.

But the North Macedonia international made amends in the 79th minute with a precision header to make it 1-1. Jonny Hayes, who was effective off the bench, saw his cross flicked on by Miro Tenho and Miovski superbly glanced the ball into the bottom corner.

Duk then wasted a great chance to score the winner moments later when he chased down a long punt forward only to see his shot saved by Ost as the teams shared the points.

Robson: We deserved to win game

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson felt his team wasted an opportunity to defeat HJK Helsinki and register their first win in the Europa Conference League.

Robson said: "I am frustrated because we deserved to win the game.

"I am disappointed with the goal we lost because it was their only shot at goal but that was testament to the way we defended and pressed.

"The frustration comes from having 17 shots and only scoring once. We needed to be a bit more clinical and had we done so, I think we could have won that game by three of four.

"That was a good performance.

"That is five games in a row where we have really performed and we have scored 11 goals but the sucker punch is Helsinki scoring with their one real chance."

Aberdeen return to Scottish Premiership action on Sunday at home to St Johnstone. Kick-off 3pm.

Their next Europa Conference League match is at home to POAK Salonika on October 26. Kick-off 8pm.