Aberdeen 2-3 PAOK: Dons beaten by last-gasp Stefan Schwab penalty to leave Europa Conference League dream in tatters

Barry Robson fumed at a VAR "mistake" which left his side on the verge of Europa Conference League elimination after blowing a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to PAOK.

Having weathered heavy pressure in a goalless first half, Robson's men found themselves two goals to the good by the hour mark thanks to Bojan Miovski and Dante Polvara.

But a stunning comeback saw the Greek side take three points after goals from substitutes Kiril Despodov and captain Vieirinha, and a stoppage-time penalty, awarded after a VAR check, from Stefan Schwab.

What grabbed the ire of Robson was the lack of intervention from VAR Alan Kijas in what looked a stonewall spot-kick for the Dons when Jack MacKenzie was kicked in the penalty area with the score at 2-1.

"We all know the answer," Robson said when asked if he felt his side had been denied a penalty. "We all make mistakes. I make mistakes, and we lost the game with players making mistakes.

"When VAR comes in, they're there to look at things six times, and they still get it wrong? That's my problem."

Responding to suggestions there was no check for the incident, Robson fumed: "If that's the case, what are they doing here? You're as well taking it away. I'm told they're supposed to check every incident."

How Aberdeen snatched defeat from jaws of victory

The Dons started brightly and after nine minutes, a free-kick earned by Graeme Shinnie 25 yards out gave Connor Barron the chance to fire towards goal, but his effort was over the crossbar.

That seemed to awaken the visitors, who had eased their way into the game. A moment of brilliance from Ioannis Konstantelias saw the forward dance through the Dons defence before rolling a low shot off the base of the left-hand post.

The Dons were getting some joy on the left though, and Jamie McGrath's industry saw him win the ball high up before being unceremoniously dumped by Schwab who picked up a yellow card for his troubles.

As time elapsed, the away side started to find openings, and a counter led by Konstantelias saw Kelle Roos come off his line to block the striker's attempted chip.

The Dutch keeper was again well-placed just two minutes later to hold Schwab's back-post header from a corner as the Dons held out for the half-time whistle.

Image: PAOK's Stefan Schwab was the late match winner with a 96th-minute penalty

But the home side came out all guns blazing after the break, with Barron claiming for a penalty after a kick to the head almost straight after the restart. The same man then swung in a free-kick that was headed by Polvara, forcing Dominik Kotarski into a first save of the game.

And two minutes later, the Dons were in front.

Again, it came from the left with McGrath and Jack MacKenzie exchanging passes before the latter drilled in a low cross which Miovski was able to swivel on before placing low into the bottom-left corner.

Soon after, it was two.

Image: Aberdeen were left wondering how they had been beaten after throwing away a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to PAOK on Thursday

Barron picked up the ball in his own half and drove forward, finding Miovski who in turn released Polvara one-on-one with the keeper. The American kept his cool and dinked beyond Kotarski to send the Red Shed behind the goal into ecstasy.

The Greek side, however, pulled a goal back after 74 minutes, and it was an easy finish for substitute Despodov who stroked home with his first touch after being played in by Konstantelias, who took full advantage of Richard Jensen's untimely slip.

Aberdeen could have had a penalty almost instantly as MacKenzie took a tumble in the box, but there was no award forthcoming.

The visitors took full advantage to draw level as Jonny Hayes' clearing header proved wayward, falling for Vieirinha to smash an angled drive past a helpless Roos, with the aid of a deflection.

Aberdeen suddenly sprung back to life with chances for Jensen and McGrath late in the game and looked like holding on for a point before a late VAR award against Slobodan Rubezic allowed Schwab to complete the comeback.

PAOK boss: 'No way' any issue with our victory

PAOK manager Razvan Lucescu:

"Sorry to tell you but we won because we deserved to win the game. We were in total control before half-time. We had 10 minutes of craziness in the second half, and the result was 2-0.

"That craziness cost us, but we didn't give up. We came back in the fight, with huge belief in ourselves. We came back on the scoresheet too, and had other opportunities to score.

"VAR didn't call [Kijas' tackle] a penalty. They called it for us, and decided it was a penalty. If you want to enter into these kind of talks, no way.

"The team who deserved to win and was totally superior to the other was us, without any doubt."

Aberdeen return to Scottish Premiership action on Sunday when they travel to Kilmarnock, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 12pm.

The Dons then take on Motherwell at Fir Park on Wednesday - kick-off 7.45pm.

PAOK's next game is at AEK Athens in the Greek Super League on Monday - kick-off 5.30pm.