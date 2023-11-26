Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers: James Tavernier penalty rescues point for Gers at Pittodrie

James Tavernier's stoppage-time Video Assistant Referee-awarded penalty rescued a point for Rangers at Aberdeen.

The Dons had led from the 11th minute when Bojan Miovski fired his side ahead, until the fourth minute of injury time when VAR Andrew Dallas spotted a pull by Stefan Gartenmann on Connor Goldson from a left-wing corner.

The on-field referee, Nick Walsh, was asked to go over to the pitchside monitor, where he agreed with his colleague, with Tavernier doing the rest from the spot.

As a result, the visitors moved to within eight points of champions Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, and with a game in hand on their city rivals, while Aberdeen stay ninth.

How Rangers left it late to nick a point at Pittodrie

Philippe Clement has gone eight games unbeaten since becoming Rangers boss but he will feel this was an opportunity missed against the side they meet in next month's Viaplay Cup final at Hampden Park.

Aberdeen's convincing 3-1 win at Ibrox in September ended Michael Beale's time as Rangers boss and former Gers striker and current pundit Kris Boyd had added spice to the game by saying Aberdeen players, who lost 6-0 to Celtic in their last outing, would raise their game against the Light Blues.

Image: Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 1-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie Stadium, on November 26, 2023, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The home side, who had Slovenian Ester Sokler making his first league start with winger Ryan Duncan and midfielder Jamie McGrath back in the team, certainly started with purpose.

Defender Slobodan Rubezic's header from a Leighton Clarkson free-kick was saved by Gers keeper Jack Butland who, moments later, brilliantly denied Sokler with his left foot, after the forward had been sent racing clear of the Gers defence

by Clarkson.

Rangers had Jose Cifuentes making his first start under Clements with fellow midfielder Todd Cantwell also returning along with Brazilian striker Danilo. But it was midfielder Tom Lawrence who came close to getting the breakthrough, his

drive saved by Roos.

The Dons keeper was the initial architect of the route-one opener, his long clearance headed on by Sokler with North Macedonia striker Miovski this time running past centre-backs Goldson and Leon Balogun before confidently guiding

the ball low past Butland.

Slowly Rangers came back and a Cantwell pass which sped across the Aberdeen goal in the 25th minute was begging to be tapped in before Roos saved Danilo's close-range effort with his foot.

Image: Kelle Roos denies Leon Balogun

The Pittodrie number one then made a magnificent save from Balogun's header from Abdallah Sima's cross before grabbing John Lundstram's attempt from the rebound.

At the other end, as the Granite City men rallied, Butland parried clear a powerful 25-yard strike from McGrath, the last real goalmouth action of the first half.

Roos made another decent block from Danilo's angled-drive early in the second half as the visitors went in search of a leveller.

Image: Graeme Shinnie and Stefan Gartenmann close down Abdallah Sima

Rangers kept Aberdeen pinned in their own half for large spells but the Dons defended diligently although in the 73rd minute Lawrence cracked the Dons bar with a 30-yard volley before Balogun hit the bar with a header from close

range.

The Govan side kept pushing and got their reward with Tavernier's late penalty with substitute Sam Lammer missing a good chance to win it in added time when he headed straight in to the arms of Roos.

Rangers' attention turns to the Europa League with a home match against Aris Limassol on Thursday night, while Aberdeen are away to HJK Helsinki in the Conference League on the same night.

Rangers then host St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on December 3, while Aberdeen are away to Hibernian. Both games kick-off at 3pm.