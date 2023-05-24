Aberdeen 3-0 St Mirren: Graeme Shinnie scores twice as Dons seal third spot and European adventure

Aberdeen sealed third place in the Premiership and a place in Europe next season as their 3-0 win over 10-man St Mirren allied to Hearts' draw at Ibrox put the Dons four points clear of the Edinburgh side.

On-loan midfield duo Leighton Clarkson and Graeme Shinnie had the Dons on easy street with first-half goals either side of Thierry Small's red card, and Shinnie added a third early in the second half.

After a cagey opening, Clarkson opened the scoring from 20 yards as he curled an unstoppable free-kick past Trevor Carson at the near post after Greg Kiltie had bundled over Jonny Hayes.

Much of the play was in midfield, but St Mirren's Curtis Main and Alex Gogic both went close with headers in the space of 60 seconds midway through the first half.

But the Buddies were reduced to 10 men on the half-hour as Small's wild challenge on Dons striker Bojan Miovski left the North Macedonian striker stricken, and after a yellow card was initially brandished by referee Don Robertson, a VAR check saw that upgraded to red.

Image: Joe Lewis, Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock celebrate

Aberdeen were undeterred by Miovski's injury and after Carson parried a Luis Lopes strike, Ross McCrorie just failed to get enough on the follow-up to beat the St Mirren keeper.

But they doubled their lead two minutes from the break as Carson inexplicably scooped a Marley Watkins cross into the air and Shinnie gratefully accepted the gift to nod home from close range.

Shinnie was at it again four minutes after the interval as he netted his second, a rare right-footed strike after Ylber Ramadani's cutback, but again Carson should have done much better in his attempt to block the effort.

St Mirren threatened from a set-piece of their own 20 yards out but Ryan Strain's whipped effort was well held by Kelle Roos.

And Roos again stood firm after a mix-up between Angus MacDonald and Liam Scales let Main in behind the Dons defence, but there was no way past the Dutch goalkeeper.

Aberdeen were getting lax at the back against the 10 men and with 15 minutes left Roos was again called into action, this time to beat away Mark O'Hara's curled effort from the edge of the area.

Watkins and McCrorie passed up late chances to add a fourth for the Dons, but the hosts sent their fans home happy with European football next season guaranteed.

What the managers said...

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson: "The most important thing is how proud we are of the players," he said. "You saw tonight how well-structured we were and it's not easy to do both sides of the game like we want to.

"Leighton has the quality that when he puts the ball down, you think it could be a goal and he's been a big part of our team.

"Shinnie has the drive and enthusiasm. A lot of people get caught up on passing, but the game is so much more than that and he brings that side of the game.

"We've got up to third, but we need to wait to see where we're going to be on the European front. Success is great at the minute but we need to come back in the summer and go again."

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson: "We were masters of our own downfall. Credit to the boy (Clarkson) it was a fantastic free-kick to give them the lead and then the red card comes from a rash decision. It's a tough task from then on in.

"It's a red card. I've not seen it back on video but it looked a clear red card to me. Thierry is an 18-year-old kid and he's going to be a very good player. He's made a rash decision and been punished for it, but it's not the reason we lost the game.

"It just wasn't to be tonight. I don't want to overwrite what has been a fantastic season."

Aberdeen's final game of the season is away to Celtic on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

St Mirren host Rangers. Both games kick-off at 12.30pm.