AEK Athens vs Leicester preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of AEK Athens vs Leicester in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 5.55pm.

Team news

Ricardo Pereira remains out for Leicester with his Achilles injury, Caglar Soyuncu and Wilfred Ndidi (both groin) are sidelined along with Nampalys Mendy (thigh) and Islam Slimani is not in the club's European squad.

AEK Athens at a glance

In the dugout: Massimo Carrera is coming up to his one-year anniversary at AEK having previously managed Xanthi and Spartak Moscow.

European pedigree: AEK were the first Greek team to compete in the group stage of the Champions League in 1994-95. They reached the quarter-finals of the European Cup (1968-69) and the UEFA Cup semi-finals in 1977.

Form: AEK have won just once in their last four games - a 1-0 victory at Ioannina on Sunday.

How to follow

Follow AEK Athens vs Leicester with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms, plus analysis and reaction after full time.

Opta stats