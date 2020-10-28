Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

AEK Athens vs Leicester City. Europa League Group G.

Athens Olympic Stadium.

AEK Athens 0

    Leicester City 0

      AEK Athens vs Leicester preview, team news, kick-off

      Injury-hit Leicester missing a number of defensive players ahead of AEK Athens trip for Europa League clash; follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms, plus analysis and reaction after full-time

      Wednesday 28 October 2020 23:30, UK

      Team news and stats ahead of AEK Athens vs Leicester in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 5.55pm.

      Team news

      Ricardo Pereira remains out for Leicester with his Achilles injury, Caglar Soyuncu and Wilfred Ndidi (both groin) are sidelined along with Nampalys Mendy (thigh) and Islam Slimani is not in the club's European squad.

      AEK Athens at a glance

      In the dugout: Massimo Carrera is coming up to his one-year anniversary at AEK having previously managed Xanthi and Spartak Moscow.

      European pedigree: AEK were the first Greek team to compete in the group stage of the Champions League in 1994-95. They reached the quarter-finals of the European Cup (1968-69) and the UEFA Cup semi-finals in 1977.

      Form: AEK have won just once in their last four games - a 1-0 victory at Ioannina on Sunday.

      How to follow

      Follow AEK Athens vs Leicester with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms, plus analysis and reaction after full time.

      Opta stats

      • This will be the first meeting between AEK Athens and Leicester City in European competition; AEK Athens have lost each of their last four games against English opponents, most recently losing home and away against Everton in the UEFA Europa League group stages in 2009-10.
      • Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers faced AEK Athens in Champions League qualifying in 2018-19 while in charge of Celtic; he was eliminated after losing the second leg 1-2 in Athens.
      • Leicester have lost each of their last three away games in European competition, all coming during their sole Champions League campaign in 2016-17.
      • AEK Athens are currently winless in their last 12 home matches in major European competitions (D5 L7 - excluding qualifiers), losing each of the last three in a row.
      • Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been directly involved in five goals in his last four appearances in UEFA European competition (3 goals, 2 assists), netting two goals for Man City in the 2016/17 Champions League and scoring one and assisting two for the Foxes on MD1 against Zorya Luhansk.
