Algeria 0-1 Equatorial Guinea: Esteban Obiang scores in epic AFCON shock

Esteban Obiang scored 20 minutes from time as Equatorial Guinea pulled off one of the great Africa Cup of Nations finals upsets with a 1-0 win over Algeria on Sunday.
The shock Group E result leaves Algeria bottom of the standings and needing a win in their last group game against the Ivory Coast on Thursday to stand any chance of advancing.
Obiang struck from a corner as the tiny nation of 1.4 million ended Algeria's run of 35 unbeaten internationals, inflicting their first defeat since October 2018.
Equatorial Guinea now have three points, one behind the Ivorians on four, with Sierra Leone on two and Algeria with one.
More to follow...
