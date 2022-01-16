Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea. Africa Cup of Nations Group E.

Stade omnisport de Douala.

Algeria 0

    Equatorial Guinea 1

    • E Obiang Obono (70th minute)

    Algeria 0-1 Equatorial Guinea: Esteban Obiang scores in epic AFCON shock

    Report and match highlights as the tiny nation of 1.4million ended Algeria's run of 35 unbeaten internationals; Esteban Obiang scored 20 minutes from time

    Sunday 16 January 2022 21:36, UK

    Highlights of the Africa Cup of Nations Group E match between Algeria and Equatorial Guinea.

    Esteban Obiang scored 20 minutes from time as Equatorial Guinea pulled off one of the great Africa Cup of Nations finals upsets with a 1-0 win over Algeria on Sunday.

    The shock Group E result leaves Algeria bottom of the standings and needing a win in their last group game against the Ivory Coast on Thursday to stand any chance of advancing.

    Obiang struck from a corner as the tiny nation of 1.4 million ended Algeria's run of 35 unbeaten internationals, inflicting their first defeat since October 2018.

    Equatorial Guinea now have three points, one behind the Ivorians on four, with Sierra Leone on two and Algeria with one.

