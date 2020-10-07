Andorra U21s 3-3 England U21s: Eddie Nketiah denied late winner as hosts equalise in stoppage time

Christian Garcia's last-minute equaliser earned Andorra U21s a famous point as they held England to a 3-3 draw in European Championships qualifying,

Andorra, who have won only two games in the past decade, took a shock first-half lead when Ricard Betriu's effort beat Aaron Ramsdale, before Tom Davies levelled on the stroke of half-time with a fine strike from 20 yards.

After Josh Dasilva marked his first start for the U21s with a goal midway through the second period (69), it appeared Aidy Boothroyd's side may have found their way past the potential banana skin, but Betriu doubled his tally seven minutes later.

Substitute Eddie Nketiah put the visitors back in front eight minutes from time after a lovely one-two with Eberechi Eze to net his 13th U21 goal, equalling Alan Shearer and Francis Jeffers' record, but there was still time for Garcia to net a surprise equaliser on the break in added time, sparking wild celebrations among the home players.

Group Three table-toppers England, victorious in each of their previous six games in the pool, now require three more points from their final three matches to seal qualification - their next fixture is against Turkey at Molineux on Tuesday.

How last-gasp Andorra stunned England

Boss Aidy Boothroyd named a starting line-up for the contest featuring three debutants in Liverpool's Curtis Jones and Rhys Williams and Manchester United's Brandon Williams.

Image: Eddie Nketiah's goal moved him joint-level on the all-time England U21 top scorers list

The team made a slow start, and then had just been applying some pressure when they fell behind shortly before the half-hour mark.

Davies was booked for a foul as he attempted to make the most of a delivery into the Andorran box, and moments later the ball had switched to the other end and was fired by Fernandez past Ramsdale.

As England looked to reply, Sam Surridge sent a header wide before Davies drew things level in first-half stoppage time, striking from just outside the box having received the ball from Dasilva.

Jones had a low shot gathered by Andorra goalkeeper Iker Alvarez early in the second half, and subsequent attempts by Eberechi Eze and Surridge were off target and saved respectively.

Image: Andorra's entire line-up celebrated their last-minute equaliser together

A Dasilva finish then gave England the lead following good work from Jones on the right.

Andorra hit back through Fernandez, who followed up when Alex Martinez's header hit the bar, before Nketiah, on for Surridge, was fed by Eze and tucked the ball past Iker.

It appeared a seventh win was in the bag for Boothroyd's side but Garcia then beat Ramsdale with a lofted effort in the dying moments of the game.

Boothroyd: Poor goals in crazy game

England U21s boss Aidy Boothroyd expressed his disappointment over the goals conceded in the "crazy" draw with Andorra.

Boothroyd said of the clash with the group's bottom side: "A crazy game. You have to give credit to your opponent first and foremost.

"The way they celebrated just shows what the result means to them. We expect to come here and win. Three poor goals to concede. The players are very down as you can imagine. We should have put them to bed well before [the stoppage-time goal].

"I think the three goals [conceded] were the most disappointing thing, particularly at the stage where the game is won, and a hopeful punt up the pitch gives us a problem. It's definitely a learning curve for me and the lads.

"The result is a warning to make sure we're absolutely bang on every single time we play. The bottom line is we're expected to win these games.

"I don't think they'll be complacent because they're a good bunch, but it certainly is a referential experience that I can use with them to make sure whoever we play we are absolutely 100 per cent at it every single time."