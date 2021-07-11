Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Argentina 1-0 Brazil: Lionel Messi's wait for a major international trophy is over

      Angel Di Maria's first-half strike enough for Argentina to win their first major title since 1993; Lionel Messi fills in one of the biggest gaps in his decorated career

      Sunday 11 July 2021 08:28, UK

      Lionel Messi celebrates his first major title with Argentina
      Image: Lionel Messi celebrates his first major title with Argentina

      Lionel Messi's long wait for a major trophy with Argentina is over after a 1-0 win against Brazil in the Copa America final

      The 34-year-old, currently a free agent after his contract at Barcelona expired, fell to the floor at full-time in a sign of huge relief, while his former team-mate Neymar was in tears after he was unable to inspire Brazil to victory after Angel Di Maria's first-half winner.

      It was a huge hurdle crossed for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has been a beaten finalist on four separate occasions with Argentina - three times in the Copa America and once in the World Cup.

      The match was decided by a goal midway through the first half from Di Maria, who lobbed Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson following a perfect Rodrigo De Paul pass.

      Brazil were poor throughout the contest and struggled to test Emiliano Martinez at the other end. Everton forward Richarlison had Brazil's best chance when he forced the Aston Villa 'keeper into a save.

      Messi, who was named player of the tournament - a prize he shared with Neymar - after his four goals helped Argentina lift the trophy, should have found the net himself at the Maracana, but with the goal at his mercy he slipped when through one-on-one against Ederson.

      Argentina lift the Copa America title
      Image: Argentina lift the Copa America title

      It mattered not and, 16 years after making his debut for Argentina, Messi finally got his hands on an international title.

      In the process, he silenced critics who had always pointed to his lack of success with his country as a reason why he should not be considered the best player of all time, despite his brilliance at club level.

