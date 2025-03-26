Argentina 4-1 Brazil: World Cup holders qualify for 2026 tournament after inflicting rivals' heaviest qualifying loss

World Cup holders Argentina have qualified for next year’s tournament after a historic 4-1 home win over rivals Brazil.

Before kick-off in Buenos Aires, Bolivia's failure to beat Uruguay meant Argentina had already secured one of the continent's six direct spots for the 48-team World Cup to be co-hosted next year by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

How the teams lined up Argentina: Bento, Wesley, Marquinhos, Murillo, Arana, Andre, Joelinton, Raphinha, Cuna, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jnr.

Subs: Ortiz, Endrick, Gomes, Savinho, Ederson.

Subs: Simeone, Paz, Medina, Palacios, Correa.

The three-time World Cup winners - who were without Lionel Messi - then emphatically beat Brazil as they raced into a 12th-minute two-goal lead thanks to goals from Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Image: Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez put Argentina 2-0 up

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha then capitalised on Tottenham defender Cristian Romero's error to make it 2-1 in the 26th minute.

But Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister restored the home side's two-goal lead 11 minutes later, with Atletico Madrid forward Giuliano Simeone scoring Argentina's fourth in the second half.

Image: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister scored Argentina's third

It meant Brazil - who were missing Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes and Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes - suffered their heaviest defeat in South American World Cup qualifying history to pile pressure on head coach Dorival Junior.

Image: Brazil players look dejected after being hammered by their rivals

It is also the first time Argentina have won both matches against Brazil in World Cup qualifying, while it was Argentina's first home qualification victory against Brazil since 2005.

The five-time World Cup winners sit in fourth place in South American qualifying, 10 points behind Argentina but only two points behind second-place Ecuador.