Argentina 1-1 Chile: Lionel Messi on target in Copa America Group A opener

Lionel Messi scored a stunning free kick as Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by Chile in their Copa America opener in Rio de Janeiro.
Argentina wasted three clear opportunities between the 16th and 18th minutes, one for Lautaro Martinez and two for Nicolas Gonzalez.
And then Messi opened the scoring in the 33rd after a free kick that Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo couldn't stop despite getting a touch on the ball to his left.
Argentina continued to apply pressure but Chile, who were missing injured striker Alexis Sanchez, stepped up their game in the second half and earned a penalty after a video review.
Arturo Vidal's shot from the spot was stopped, but Eduardo Vargas nodded into the empty goal to level the scoring in the 57th minute.
Meanwhile, Paraguay beat 10-man Bolivia 3-1 in Group A on Monday night, despite Erwin Saavedra giving his side an early lead.
However, after Jaume Cuellar's sending-off in first-half stoppage time, Paraguay responded by scoring three second-half goals through Alejandro Romero and an Angel Romero double.
