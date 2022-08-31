Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa: Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli strike to maintain Gunners' perfect start

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli struck in each half as Arsenal extended their perfect start to the season to five games with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa and piled more pressure on visiting boss Steven Gerrard.

There was panic in the Villa defence every time Arsenal came forward in the first half, with Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka all passing up opportunities before Jesus slammed in his third of the season when Granit Xhaka's deflected shot was parried (30).

Two sharp stops from former Gunner Emi Martinez prevented Jesus and Martinelli extending the advantage before the break but it was Villa who sensationally struck next, with sub Douglas Luiz (74) bending in a corner seconds after coming on in a remarkable repeat of his Carabao Cup goal against Bolton last week.

However, table-topping Arsenal produced an instant response to conceding, with Martinelli prodding in Saka's cross (77), and the home side survived another dangerous corner from Leon Bailey in the final minutes to maintain their 100 per cent start.

There were chants of 'sacked in the morning' at Villa boss Gerrard from Arsenal supporters during the visitors' wretched first-half display. His team improved after the break but with four defeats from five games this season and just three wins in their last 16 in the league, Villa are in need of a boost. Next up for them is free-scoring Manchester City at Villa Park on Saturday Night Football.

More to follow...

Aston Villa

Manchester City Saturday 3rd September 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Aston Villa host Manchester City on Saturday Night Football at 5.30pm before Arsenal travel to Manchester United on Super Sunday at 4.30pm - both live on Sky Sports Premier League.