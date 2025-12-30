Arsenal 4-1 Aston Villa: Gabriel, Martin Zubimendi, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus on target as Gunners go five points clear

Arsenal produced a rampant second-half performance to thrash Aston Villa 4-1 and go five points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

After an even first half, Arsenal stunned Villa with two goals in four minutes as Emiliano Martinez's missed catch allowed Gabriel to bundle home Bukayo Saka's corner before Martin Zubimendi finished clinically from Martin Odegaard's precise through-ball.

Leandro Trossard hit the third with a superb, first-time finish from the edge of the box as the Gunners rammed home their advantage, with Gabriel Jesus adding the fourth when he stroked home his first goal in a year less than a minute after coming off the bench.

Aston Villa struck late through Ollie Watkins, after David Raya had sensationally thwarted John McGinn, but that goal was little consolation on a night when their 11-game winning run came to an abrupt end, leaving them six points behind Arsenal in third.

Unai Emery had been a thorn in the side of his former club in recent meetings, inspiring Villa's 2-1 win at Villa Park only weeks ago, and his side should have gone in front in the first half when Watkins scuffed wide after being put through by Ezri Konsa.

Arsenal struggled to build any momentum in the first period, with Viktor Gyokeres heading over from two half-chances, but there was instant improvement after the break.

Gabriel's goal, scored on his first start since November 8 following his return from injury, opened the floodgates and Villa could not cope with their increased intensity after the exertions of their comeback win away to Chelsea only three days previously.

The only negative for Arsenal was an injury which ruled Declan Rice out of the game but, having struggled to capitalise on their dominance in recent games, their second-half performance was a welcome change of fortunes which further enhances their title credentials, while simultaneously denting Villa's.

The emphatic victory takes them six points clear of Emery's side and opens up a five-point gap on City, who face Sunderland, live on Sky Sports, at the Stadium of Light on New Year's Day.

