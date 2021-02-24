Arsenal vs Benfica LIVE!

A LONG WAY FROM HOMEThe colours are the same, but Arsenal and Benfica are a long way from home.The UK's strict coronavirus travel restrictions means this Europa League round of 32 tie takes place almost 2,000 miles from the Gunners' north London home, with Olympiakos' Georgios Kariskakis Stadium in Athens standing in.It comes after the first-leg of this tie was held at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, so the unfamiliar landscape has had an equal effect on both sides and their chances of reaching the next round.