Europa League last 16: When is draw? Dates, fixtures, teams for knockout stage

The Europa League is into the knockout stages with five British clubs still in the competition ahead of the round-of-32 second legs this week.

When is the Europa League last-16 draw?

1:00 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes last season's experience in the Europa League helped them in their last 32, first leg 4-0 win over Real Sociedad.

The draw will take place at midday on Friday, February 26 in Nyon's House of European Football at 12pm UK time. You will be able to follow it across Sky Sports' platforms.

Which British teams have reached the last 16?

1:00 Steven Gerrard was delighted his Rangers side were able to come out on top in a 4-3 thriller against Royal Antwerp but says there is 'a lot of improving to do'.

The second legs of the Europa League round of 32 ties take place this week with all five British clubs in a strong position to qualify for the last 16.

Manchester United take a 4-0 lead over La Liga side Real Sociedad into their second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Tottenham host Austrian outfit Wolfsberger on Wednesday protecting a 4-1 advantage, while Rangers were also victorious in their first leg, edging a seven-goal thriller with Belgian side Antwerp.

Arsenal and Leicester both have work to do at home on Thursday having drawn their opening away legs against Benfica and Slavia Prague respectively.

What is the draw format?

Image: Sevilla are the Europa League holders

Clubs were split into two pots for the last 32 draw, with the 12 group winners and the four teams with the best Champions League record all seeded.

But there is no seeding or country protection at this stage. Any restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

Europa League round of 32

1:28 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he is 'happy' with the performances of Gareth Bale and Dele Alli in their Europa League last-32, first leg 4-1 win against Wolfsberger.

Tottenham (ENG) vs Wolfsberg (AUT) (first leg: 4-1)﻿

Club Brugge (BEL) vs Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) ﻿(first leg: 1-1)

Manchester United (ENG) vs Real Sociedad (ESP) (first leg: 4-0)﻿

Arsenal (ENG) vs Benfica (POR)﻿ (first leg: 1-1)

Red Star Belgrade (SRB) vs AC Milan (ITA) (first leg: 2-2)

Rangers (SCO) vs Antwerp (BEL) (first leg: 4-3)﻿

Leicester (ENG) vs Slavia Prague (CZE) (first leg: 0-0)﻿

Villarreal (ESP) vs Salzburg (AUT)﻿ (first leg: 2-0)

﻿Roma (ITA) vs Braga (POR) (first leg: 2-0)

﻿Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) vs Krasnodar (RUS) (first leg: 3-2)

﻿Leverkusen (GER) vs Young Boys (SUI) (first leg: 3-4)

﻿Hoffenheim (GER) vs Molde (NOR) (first leg: 3-3)

﻿Napoli (ITA) vs Granada (ESP) (first leg: 0-2)

﻿Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) (first leg: 2-0)

﻿Ajax (NED) vs LOSC Lille (FRA) (first leg: 2-1)

﻿PSV Eindhoven (NED) vs Olympiakos (GRE) (first leg: 2-4)

What are the key dates?

March 11 & 18: Round of 16

April 8 & 15: Quarter-finals

April 29 & May 6: Semi-finals

May 26: Final (Gdansk, Poland)