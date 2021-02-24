Arsenal vs Benfica: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Arsenal vs Benfica in the Europa League last 32 on Thursday; kick-off 5.55pm.

Team news

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey faces a late fitness test to determine whether he is fit enough to be involved after a hamstring problem.

If Partey is unavailable, Dani Ceballos is expected to start alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield.

The Gunners are without defender Rob Holding after he was substituted with concussion during Sunday's 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City.

Having made five changes for the loss, Mikel Arteta could revert back to the same side that played in back-to-back games, including the 1-1 draw in the first leg but Kieran Tierney is expected to replace Cedric Soares in defence.

Graft for the Gunners

Image: Bukayo Saka celebrates with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after equalising against Benfica

Bukayo Saka's equaliser in Rome ensured Arsenal head into their second-leg showdown with Benfica all square at 1-1, but with work to do.

The Gunners have won only one of their last six games in all competitions - they beat Premier League rivals Leeds 4-2 on February 14 after racing into a 4-0 lead - and have lost three of them, a run which culminated in Sunday's 1-0 home defeat by Manchester City.

A goalless draw would see Mikel Arteta's men through, but the manager will be keen to leave nothing to chance.

Opta stats

