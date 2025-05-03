Arsenal vs Bournemouth. Premier League.
Emirates StadiumAttendance60,110.
Arsenal 1-2 Bournemouth: Set-pieces haunt Mikel Arteta's side as Cherries complete Emirates Stadium comeback
Report and free match highlights as Arsenal conceded twice from set-pieces as Bournemouth came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates; Declan Rice put Arsenal ahead on his 100th appearance but Dean Huijsen scored from a long throw, then Evanilson bundled home at a corner
Saturday 3 May 2025 19:48, UK
Arsenal saw their greatest weapon in set-pieces become their biggest weakness as Bournemouth scored twice from dead-ball situations to complete a 2-1 comeback win at the Emirates.
The Gunners were leading 1-0 through Declan Rice's opener on his 100th Gunners appearance - but Bournemouth used Arsenal's greatest strength against them twice in eight second-half minutes.
Dean Huijsen's header from a long throw brought Bournemouth level, and Arsenal were further stunned when Evanilson headed home at the back post from a corner which Marcus Tavernier flicked on.
VAR checked Evanilson's winner for a potential handball from the forward but the clearest replay showed the ball missed his hand. It was the fourth set-piece goal conceded by Arsenal in their last three Premier League games at home.
The result is a huge boost to Bournemouth's European hopes as they jumped up to eighth in the Premier League table, after Fulham's loss at Aston Villa earlier in the day. Should the Cherries stay there and Manchester City win the FA Cup, Andoni Iraola's side would likely qualify for the Europa Conference League.
But for Arsenal, it's no wins in three as preparation for their biggest match of the season against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday night.
Player ratings
Arsenal: Raya (6); White (5), Saliba (7), Kiwior (6), Lewis-Skelly (6); Partey (5), Rice (7), Odegaard (6); Saka (6), Trossard (5), Martinelli (6)
Subs used: Merino (6), Nwaneri (n/a), Zinchenko (n/a), Sterling (n/a)
Bournemouth: Kepa (6); Araujo (5), Huijsen (8), Zabarnyi (7), Kerkez (8); Cook (7), Adams (7), Kluivert (6); Tavernier (7), Evanilson (6), Ouattara (7)
Subs used: Semenyo (7), Scott (6), Jebbison (n/a), Brooks (n/a)
Player of the match: Dean Huijsen
WATCH: Bournemouth's DOUBLE set piece hammer blow
