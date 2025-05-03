 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Arsenal vs Bournemouth. Premier League.

Emirates StadiumAttendance60,110.

Arsenal 1

  • D Rice (34th minute)

Bournemouth 2

  • D Huijsen (67th minute)
  • Evanilson (75th minute)

Latest Premier League Odds

Arsenal 1-2 Bournemouth: Set-pieces haunt Mikel Arteta's side as Cherries complete Emirates Stadium comeback

Report and free match highlights as Arsenal conceded twice from set-pieces as Bournemouth came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates; Declan Rice put Arsenal ahead on his 100th appearance but Dean Huijsen scored from a long throw, then Evanilson bundled home at a corner

Sam Blitz

@SamBIitz

Saturday 3 May 2025 19:48, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from the Premier League match between Arsenal and Bournemouth.

Arsenal saw their greatest weapon in set-pieces become their biggest weakness as Bournemouth scored twice from dead-ball situations to complete a 2-1 comeback win at the Emirates.

The Gunners were leading 1-0 through Declan Rice's opener on his 100th Gunners appearance - but Bournemouth used Arsenal's greatest strength against them twice in eight second-half minutes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Rice rounds Kepa to put Arsenal ahead

Dean Huijsen's header from a long throw brought Bournemouth level, and Arsenal were further stunned when Evanilson headed home at the back post from a corner which Marcus Tavernier flicked on.

VAR checked Evanilson's winner for a potential handball from the forward but the clearest replay showed the ball missed his hand. It was the fourth set-piece goal conceded by Arsenal in their last three Premier League games at home.

David Raya can't stop Dean Huijsen's header as Bournemouth equalise at the Emirates
Image: David Raya can't stop Dean Huijsen's header as Bournemouth equalise at the Emirates

The result is a huge boost to Bournemouth's European hopes as they jumped up to eighth in the Premier League table, after Fulham's loss at Aston Villa earlier in the day. Should the Cherries stay there and Manchester City win the FA Cup, Andoni Iraola's side would likely qualify for the Europa Conference League.

But for Arsenal, it's no wins in three as preparation for their biggest match of the season against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday night.

Also See:

Player ratings

Arsenal: Raya (6); White (5), Saliba (7), Kiwior (6), Lewis-Skelly (6); Partey (5), Rice (7), Odegaard (6); Saka (6), Trossard (5), Martinelli (6)

Subs used: Merino (6), Nwaneri (n/a), Zinchenko (n/a), Sterling (n/a)

Bournemouth: Kepa (6); Araujo (5), Huijsen (8), Zabarnyi (7), Kerkez (8); Cook (7), Adams (7), Kluivert (6); Tavernier (7), Evanilson (6), Ouattara (7)

Subs used: Semenyo (7), Scott (6), Jebbison (n/a), Brooks (n/a)

Player of the match: Dean Huijsen

WATCH: Bournemouth's DOUBLE set piece hammer blow

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Dean Huijsen equalises for Bournemouth at Arsenal

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Evanilson bundles one in at the far post to give Bournemouth the lead at Arsenal.

More to follow.

Story of the match in stats

What's coming up in the Premier League?

A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW