Arsenal 1-1 Brentford: Mikel Arteta's side stutter in Premier League again after hard-fought draw

Arsenal dropped yet more points in the Premier League as Brentford fought back from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw at the Emirates.

There was a feel-good factor at the Emirates Stadium after the comprehensive midweek win over European champions Real Madrid, but Brentford were out to spoil the party and it took until the 61st minute for the Gunners to break the deadlock.

Declan Rice produced a trademark lung-busting run before teeing up Thomas Partey for the opener as Arsenal looked to be closing the gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool to eight points.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Declan Rice ran the length of the pitch and assisted Thomas Partey to put Arsenal 1-0 up against Brentford in their Premier League clash

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Yoane Wissa brings Brentford level in their Premier League clash with Arsenal

However, Yoane Wissa hit back for the visitors 16 minutes from time as Brentford held on for a point, which leaves Liverpool with the chance to open up a 13-point gap at the top when they face West Ham, live on Sky Sports on Super Sunday. Arne Slot's side now just need a maximum on nine points from their remaining seven matches to wrap up the title.

Liverpool

West Ham United Sunday 13th April 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

After Arsenal's midweek heroics Mikel Arteta rung the changes, but after David Raya's smart block denied Kristoffer Ajer, the Gunners grew into the game.

They thought they had the lead when Kieran Tierney headed home Ethan Nwaneri's cross for what he thought was a first Premier League goal since December 2021, but with semi-automated offside technology in action for the first time this weekend, the goal was ruled out, with the Scot straying just beyond the last defender.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Moments later, Arsenal were left furious after Christian Norgaard flew into a tackle on Gabriel Martinelli as the Gunners forward looked to break into the Brentford half. Referee Simon Hooper produced a yellow card for the Brentford skipper, but the Gunners wanted more for what Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp described as a "desperate lunge".

Should Norgaard have been sent off? Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:



"It's not a great challenge. Martinelli is quicker than him, he lunges. It's a tackle players and managers don't like because it can hurt you. He's not that type of player, we all know that. But it's a desperate lunge. I think in that situation it would have been really harsh for a red card."

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Arsenal finished the first half strongly as they searched for the breakthrough but Brentford had Mark Flekken to thank after he produced a super stop to keep out Leandro Trossard's long-range drive.

It needed some smart thinking from Raya, who released Rice on his long run downfield, before Partey smashed home what Arsenal thought was the winner, but Brentford were not to be denied as Wissa stopped Arteta's men in their tracks as they were forced to settle for a second consecutive 1-1 draw in the league.

Team news Arsenal made five changes as Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Myles-Lewis-Skelly, Mikel Merino and Jurrien Timber were replaced by Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jorginho, Leandro Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri from the win over Real Madrid in midweek.

Vitaly Janelt came into midfield with Yehor Yarmoliuk dropping to the bench as Brentford made one change from the 0-0 draw with Chelsea last Sunday.

Full focus on Real Madrid now

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz at the Emirates Stadium:

"There were no boos from the Arsenal fans at the Emirates. The Arsenal players were clapped off, despite the obvious frustration of the result.

"After the night the players had on Tuesday, it's understandable they still had plenty of credit in the bank with the supporters.

"However, there was still frustration as the Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw in the league for the second consecutive game.

"Any remaining hope of catching Liverpool that Arsenal might have had is now gone and the priority is once again Real Madrid.

"It's all about the Champions League now for Arsenal and if they progress against Real on Wednesday, this will be forgotten."

Sidwell: Familiar performance from Arsenal Steve Sidwell to Sky Sports:



"It feels acceptable because they've got the game in midweek. If that wasn't there, it would be a different atmosphere in the stadium.



"It's the story of Arsenal - they've lacked that goalscorer they've needed all season and others haven't stepped up to the plate.



"They've dominated the game today but couldn't get it over the line."

Story of the match in stats...

Opta stats: Arsenal let lead slip again...