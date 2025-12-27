Arsenal 2-1 Brighton: Gunners survive Seagulls fightback to go back above Man City at top of Premier League

A second-half wonder-save from David Raya helped Arsenal hold off a Brighton fightback to return to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester City's earlier win over Nottingham Forest meant the Gunners needed to win to go back above them but they were made to work for the points despite dominating most of the encounter.

Martin Odegaard opened the scoring with a low shot from outside the box in the 14th minute for his first goal of the season, but Arsenal needed their fourth own goal in as many games, from Georginio Rutter, to double their lead after spurning chances.

Player ratings Arsenal: Raya (8), Rice (8), Saliba (7), Hincapie (7), Lewis-Skelly (6), Zubimendi (7), Merino (6), Odegaard (8), Saka (8), Trossard (7), Gyokeres (5).



Subs: Gabriel (6), Jesus (6), Martinelli (6)



Brighton: Verbruggen (6), Kadioglu (6), Coppola (6), Dunk (6), Van Hecke (6), De Cuyper (5), Ayari (6), Hinshelwood (6), Gomez (7), Gruda (5), Rutter (5).



Subs: Minteh (7), Wieffer (7), Welbeck (6), Kostoulas (n/a), Watson (n/a).



Player of the Match: Declan Rice

Their wastefulness was nearly punished after Diego Gomez buried a rebound midway through the second half, with goalkeeper Raya then required to make his sensational full-stretch save to deny Brighton substitute Yankubah Minteh an equaliser.

Arsenal continued to create openings, but substitute Gabriel Martinelli wasted the best of them when he fired over from Saka's cross. Viktor Gyokeres, meanwhile, endured another frustrating afternoon, spurning a one-on-one chance in the second minute.

Arsenal racked up 24 shots in total and yet the game was ultimately decided by another own goal, with Rutter flicking Declan Rice's corner beyond Bart Verbruggen at the near post

Arsenal's preparations were once again disrupted by injuries, with Jurrien Timber's absence meaning Rice had to fill in at right-back, and Riccardo Calafiori having to be replaced in the sline-up by Myles Lewis-Skelly after feeling an issue in the warm-up.

Image: Georginio Rutter glances Declan Rice's corner into his own net

Despite that upheaval, they didn't allow Brighton a single shot in the first half, although their lack of cutting edge left the game open, with Brighton's goal causing nervousness among the home fans as Mikel Arteta turned to the returning Gabriel Magalhaes from the bench to help them see out the game.

The victory, although harder work than it should have been, ensures Arsenal reopen their two-point lead at the Premier League summit, while Brighton slip to 12th, now winless in five games.

Arteta: Margin should have been much bigger

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: "Very happy with the performance. Individually and collectively, so dominant. We were a big threat. So, very pleased with all of that.

"But the margin should have been much bigger. With the amount of situations, chances that we generated throughout the game, it should never be 2-1.

"But that's the Premier League. I think the first shot that they had, they scored the goal, and then David had to make another save to maintain the result.

"What I like is that we're having a lot of issues and we're dealing with it in an incredible way.

"Yesterday, we lost Jurrien. Today, we lost Calafiori in the warm-up. Declan had to play as a full-back and you see the performance he put in. That's the spirit and that's how much our players want it."

Merse: Raya save could be massive in title race

Speaking on Soccer Saturday, Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson talked up the importance of Raya's save from Minteh in the 76th minute.

Image: David Raya makes a spectacular save to deny Yankuba Minteh

"Arsenal played well at times. They came out the traps very well. They should have been 2-0 or 3-0 up.

"Gabriel Jesus came on and calmed it down. Gyokeres is fighting the ball and everything is a fight. Jesus has calmness and holds the ball up. Gyokeres is trying too hard.

"If Arsenal go on and win the title, we will have to go back to the Raya save.

"It was off the charts. Nine times out of 10, that's a goal.

"That's massive for me. A massive, massive save."

Analysis: Arsenal need to find cutting edge

Arsenal continue to be dogged by defensive injuries but their attack is the bigger issue right now. This was just the latest game in which their profligacy almost cost them.

The Gunners needed a penalty shoot-out to see off Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup after conceding a late Marc Guehi leveller. They needed stoppage-time own goal from Yerson Mosquera to beat Wolves. Here, they needed a David Raya wonder-save to prevent Yankuba Minteh from hauling Brighton level.

All that despite dominating all three games. Arsenal racked up a combined total of 65 shots against Brighton, Palace and Wolves and yet only scored five goals, four of which were scored by opposition players, with Georginio Rutter the latest culprit.

Mikel Arteta talked up the quality of their performance against Brighton. "Individually and collectively," he said, "we were so dominant". But the wastefulness is becoming a theme which needs to be eradicated if they are to hold onto their position long-term.

As Arsenal continue to spurn chances, Manchester City are having no such problems. Pep Guardiola's side are two points behind them in the table but they have scored 10 goals more. Viktor Gyokeres continues to struggle but he is not the only one missing chances. Arsenal need to find cutting edge collectively.

Hurzeler rues Brighton's first-half display

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said: "In the first half we didn't play a good game. Without courage, without personality.

"Second half was completely the opposite. We had chances to make it 2-2. In the end, a disappointing result.

"I think the small margins make the difference in this league, especially against the top teams.

"We definitely have to improve because the goals we conceded were more about individual mistakes from us. That's where we have to improve."

