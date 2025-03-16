Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea: Mikel Merino winner from another Gunners set-piece beats Blues in feisty Premier League derby

Mikel Merino's first-half header was enough to settle Arsenal's 1-0 win over Chelsea in a feisty and tense Super Sunday London derby.

Merino headed in Martin Odegaard's set-piece at the near post after 20 minutes as the Gunners ended a long drought without a goal from a corner.

They had previously gone 51 attempts since scoring their last corner goal on January 15 against Spurs, with this goal representing their 15th corner goal of the season.

Arsenal were well worth their lead and perhaps were aggrieved not to get a penalty off a Marc Cucurella handball before their opener.

They dominated a slow-starting Chelsea until 35 minutes, when Cucurella's strike nearly went through David Raya and into the far corner, much to the relief of the Arsenal goalkeeper.

A spicy second half saw fewer chances as seven yellow cards were dished out. Sanchez denied Merino a second by saving at the near post on the goal line, before then denying Odegaard with another good stop.

Chelsea, who were without Cole Palmer due to a training-ground injury on Friday, offered just one tame Cucurella header into the ground as their only shot on target in the second period.

Both teams - who started the game without recognised No 9s, showcased their need for added quality up front with one goal from 20 shots between them. But it was Arsenal's makeshift forward who was the difference on the day.

"It was an emergency situation we are in at the moment, but the way he's approaching it in incredible," said Arteta of matchwinner Merino.

"He wants to understand everything and learn form it. He's very critical of himself all the time, and the reality is he's winning football matches for sure which is incredible. He's never played in that football position in his life."

Player ratings Arsenal: Raya (6); Timber (7), Saliba (8), Gabriel (7), Lewis-Skelly (7); Partey (7), Rice (7), Odegaard (8); Martinelli (7), Merino (7), Trossard (6)



Subs used: Nwaneri (6), Tierney (n/a)



Chelsea: Sanchez (6); Fofana (6), Colwill (6), Badiashile (6), Cucurella (6); James (5), Caicedo (6), Enzo (6); Sancho (5), Neto (5), Nkunku (5)



Subs used: Dewsbury-Hall (6), George (6), Lavia (n/a), Tosin (n/a), Gusto (n/a)



Player of the match: William Saliba (Arsenal)

The result moves Arsenal nine points above Chelsea in fifth and cuts - or perhaps slightly trims - Liverpool's lead at the top to 12 points, with the league leaders involved in the Carabao Cup final with Newcastle, live on Sky Sports at 4.30pm.

Maresca: We're on the right path, we're very close

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca:

"What I can say between the first leg against Arsenal and today's game is: I don't see a big difference between us and them. This means, since I arrived, I have a feeling we are in the right path. And we are very close.

"That means we need just that step forward to compete in these kind of games, but this step can also come from finishing in the top four of five Champions League spot, where you can grow in that competition.

"It's a huge difference if you think that the three players with the most goals for Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Noni Madueke, none of them were on the pitch today, two of them are long-term already out.

"It's normal that offensively we can struggle a little bit, even if until today we are the second or third best attacks in the league. That means we are in any case doing well without those players. But we could do better without the injured players.

"They don't concede many goals. They are the first or the second one, so it's not easy to create chances against them."

Chelsea's blunt attack in stats

Chelsea are winless in their last seven away games in the Premier League (D2 L5); their longest run without a league victory on the road since October 2022-February 2023 under Graham Potter (D4 L4).

Chelsea attempted just eight shots against Arsenal; their joint-fewest in a Premier League match this season (also eight v Brighton last month). Indeed, their xG total at the Emirates (0.35) was their lowest in a match in any competition under Enzo Maresca.

The Blues also registered just eight touches in the opposition's box; their fewest in a league game since November 2022 v Newcastle (7).

Since the start of last season, Arsenal have opened the scoring with a goal from a corner on 11 occasions in the Premier League; more than any other side. Their 27 goals from corners in this period are also a league-high (10 more than any other team).

Since Cole Palmer joined the club, Chelsea have played three domestic away games without him and lost all three, while failing to score a single goal (eight conceded). This was their first league match without Palmer since April 2024, which was also an away defeat to Arsenal (0-5).

Arteta praises Arsenal against 'best attack in the league'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta:

"We continue to do a lot of things defensively so well that earn us the right to attack open spaces but there were so many situations, huge advantages that we just gave away.

"So we have to track back 70 metres and on that face, we were one of the best teams in the world today because we were unbelievable in the way we've done it. We haven't conceded almost [anything] apart from the strange save from David. Because in my opinion they're the best attacking team in the league.

"By a mile. The stats say it, everything I've seen says it in open play. They can open you, they can run in transitions, they have individual quality, any player in the defensive line can threaten in side. They can combine on both sides, their weaker sides, they are missing some big players at the moment.

Are Chelsea going to be a threat next season? "Yeah. I think if they didn't have to play Thursday-Saturday and the amount of injuries they have as well, the would be on the edge. Because the manager they have is really good and the players and the squad, the quality they have."

Analysis: Chelsea lost without their difference makers

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz at the Emirates Stadium:

Mikel Arteta described Chelsea as the best attacking team in the world "by a mile". It pricked some ears up in the press conference room, as did Enzo Maresca by saying they are on the "right path". It was not seen on Sunday.

The Blues are in a rut in front of goal. At the Emirates, they produced their lowest Expected Goals rate (0.35) and their fewest shots and opposition box touches (both 8) of the season.

Both of their shots on target came from Marc Cucurella, who also scored the winner last weekend. Chelsea's best goal threat is currently a left-back.

Their last Premier League away win came on December 8 - the 4-3 turnaround at Spurs which saw them fall 2-0 down. Their eight games without a win on the road is the longest since the run that contributed to Graham Potter's Stamford Bridge sacking. Chelsea are not playing like a team primed for the Champions League.

The injury list is the biggest explanation of this form. Cole Palmer's absence is obvious - even on a seven-game goalless run - but losing Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson to long-term injuries means the Blues' first-choice front three is all missing.

But remember, this is a squad that cost £1.3bn to assemble, more than the second and third-most free-spending teams combined.

Chelsea are hopeful all three players can be fit after the international break and it's essential. Maresca talked about the importance of making "the next step" and that Champions League football could be vital for it.

It feels like getting those three back and firing again for the run-in is vital for what comes next for Maresca and Chelsea.

