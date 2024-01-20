Arsenal 5-0 Crystal Palace: Mikel Arteta's side put goal worries behind them to move two points off Premier League leaders Liverpool

Arsenal put their goalscoring problems behind them to thrash a dismal Crystal Palace side 5-0 and move within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Gunners scored two goals from corners in the first half as Gabriel headed home the first - before the Brazilian forced an own goal off Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

After the break, Arsenal then scored from a Palace corner, which David Raya claimed and fed Gabriel Jesus on the break. The Brazil forward found Leandro Trossard, who did Arsenal's much-maligned forward group a favour by finishing a clear-cut chance at the Emirates Stadium.

Palace then gave up in stoppage time as Gabriel Martinelli scored twice to put a sensational gloss on the scoreline.

The win moves Mikel Arteta's side above Aston Villa into third - with the pressure on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to extend their lead at the top as they travel to Bournemouth on Sunday, live on Sky Sports at 4.30pm.

However, the result did come at a cost for title-chasing Arsenal, who saw goal-getter Gabriel and midfielder Declan Rice go off with injuries in the second half.

Asked if he could expand more on the double injury blow, Arteta said: "No, he [Rice] was feeling some tightness. I don't know what muscle it was.

"When he says that at 3-0 then we don't want to take any risks. The same with big Gabi he had some discomfort from a tackle so we took him off."

Meanwhile, it is one win in 12 matches in all competitions for Roy Hodgson's Palace, whose fans unveiled two banners towards full-time which read: 'Wasted potential on and off the pitch, weak decisions taking us backwards' and 'no shared vision no structured plan'.

Striker problem? What striker problem?

Arsenal dominated the opening exchanges and showed their attacking intent early on. Jesus blazed over from the edge of the area but it wasn't long until they found the lead.

Team news Arsenal welcomed back Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from injury, with Jorginho and Jakub Kiwior dropping out of the team. Leandro Trossard started in place of Reiss Nelson on the left, with Gabriel Martinelli staying on the bench.

Crystal Palace started Dean Henderson in goal over Sam Johnstone, while Jean-Philippe Mateta was picked over Odsonne Edouard up front.

A stunning pass from Oleksandr Zinchenko opened up the Palace defence and forced a corner, which Declan Rice delivered and Gabriel rose highest at the far post to head home the opener.

Arsenal's set-piece prowess was on full show in the first half and the Gunners nearly doubled the lead from their next corner. Bukayo Saka's delivery took two deflections before bouncing off Jefferson Lerma, then onto the bar.

Gabriel headed wide at the near post from another Saka corner but then Palace grew into a game. A period of pressure saw Lerma sting David Raya's palms at the near post after a poor pass out from the Arsenal goalkeeper.

Player ratings Arsenal: Raya (8), White (7), Saliba (8), Gabriel (9), Zinchenko (8), Rice (7), Odegaard (7), Havertz (7), Saka (7), Jesus (8), Trossard (8)



Subs: Smith Rowe (6), Martinelli (8), Jorginho (6), Kiwior (n/a), Nketiah (n/a)



Crystal Palace: Henderson (3), Clyne (5), Andersen (5), Guehi (6), Mitchell (6), Richards (6), Lerma (6), Hughes (5), Schlupp (5), Eze (6), Mateta (4)



Subs: Ozoh (6), Ahamada (n/a), Franca (n/a), Tomkins (n/a)



Player of the match: Gabriel (Arsenal)

But just as Palace were looking for a way back in, Arsenal struck with a second from a corner. Dean Henderson flapped at Saka's delivery, allowing Gabriel to meet it at the far post, with the ball then bouncing off the Palace goalkeeper and into the net.

Arsenal did manage some chances from open play, with Leandro Trossard seeing a goal-bound strike from a fine move deflected over by Marc Guehi.

But they were back to forcing chances from corners at the start of the second half as one was cleared as far as Rice, who fired straight at Henderson.

A frantic start to the second period saw Eberechi Eze test Raya from distance, before the Gunners broke and Trossard failed to finish at the far post from Jesus' cross.

But then came Arsenal's third - this time from a Palace corner which Raya claimed - then threw a quick ball out to Jesus on the break. The Brazilian fed Trossard who was not to be denied this time - twisting past the last defender, before rifling beyond Henderson.

The only blot on a successful afternoon were injuries to Rice and Gabriel. Midfielder Rice limped off and appeared to say "hammy [hamstring]" as he came off, while Gabriel limped off after receiving treatment in the centre circle.

As Palace fans were putting up angry banners against their own club, their players held up the white flag in stoppage time as Arsenal struck twice. First, Eddie Nketiah fed Martinelli on the break and curled in past Henderson.

Martinelli repeated the same feat moments later as Palace looked like a team bereft of confidence.

Hodgson rues referee calls on first two Arsenal calls

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson:

"They were good set-pieces of course but if you speak to our players, they will be a little bit aggrieved that there were infringements for both the goals. We weren't lucky enough to have those infringements recognised by the referee so we find ourselves 2-0 down.

"Then, to compound things, we gave them the goal that really puts the game to bed from one of our corner kicks. Suddenly we're 3-0 down. That ended all hope of us getting back into the game.

"The real disappointment is the last two goals, but I must take responsibility for that. Players were tiring and we needed, we thought, some fresh legs.

"The fresh legs were the young lads and it was too much to ask for them to go on and deal with a rampant Arsenal. As a result, we lose the game heavily.

"I believe in the team. The fact is at the moment we are stretched to say the least, our attacking threat - when you lose Olise and Ayew at the same time - is blunted. That will change when those two players come back.

"I don't think in the last games we've been outplayed that often. We've been in games, even against the Liverpools, Chelseas, Brightons and the Arsenals.

"Today we were outplayed, in particular, towards the end of the game. Up to that period, the players stuck to their task. They showed that they're still committed and want to deal well for the club.

"The result decides everything - those last two goals bring about the doom and gloom of the situation as 5-0 is a bad defeat at any level."

Arteta: Arsenal were more efficient

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta:

"I'm very pleased, clean sheet and five goals, win the game and performance. I had a really good feeling after we left the stadium after Liverpool, the performance was there but the results were not.

"Today we were much more efficient in the opponents' box particularly than the last few games. Last few games we had moments playing better than today but this is about scoring goals.

"Set-pieces are a big part of us, especially against teams that want to defend deeply. It is a good way to win games. The success of last season was the amount of players who scored more than 10 goals and we are going to have to do that again.

"We used moments of the game we knew could exploit really, really well. The subs did really well and had a big impact. Everyone was really focused.

"This is the second part of the season and we want to tackle it with a lot of aggression and motivation. I would like to play three days after but it is what it is. We will keep preparing and we must continue to do better and improve as a team."

