Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace: Jean-Philippe Mateta scores sublime late equaliser but Liverpool made to wait for Premier League title

Arsenal made Liverpool wait to win the Premier League title despite Jean-Philippe Mateta's brilliant late goal off the bench earning Crystal Palace a 2-2 draw at the Emirates.

Liverpool knew a Palace win would hand them the title without having to kick a ball - but despite the Eagles claiming a result in north London, the Reds just need to avoid defeat to Spurs on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports, to claim their 20th top-flight honour.

Arsenal's attempts to delay their celebrations began strongly. After just three minutes, Martin Odegaard's free-kick was met by an unmarked Jakub Kiwior, who headed home from quite some distance.

Jakub Kiwior heads Arsenal in front against Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

It was Arsenal's 16th set-piece goal of the season in the Premier League, nudging them one ahead of Palace at the top of the top-flight's dead-ball leaderboard - but the Eagles hit back with a corner goal of their own.

Adam Wharton fooled everyone in the Emirates to ping a ball out to Eberechi Eze on the edge of the box, with the Palace midfielder's sumptuous volley going in off the post.

Eberechi Eze fires brilliant volley to bring Crystal Palace level against Arsenal!

And Palace nearly got Liverpool dreaming of Wednesday night title celebrations as Eddie Nketiah turned in the box after good work from Eze. But Kiwior was there to put in a block from the former Arsenal striker's close-range effort.

Instead, it would be Arsenal having the half-time lead as Leandro Trossard turned well in the box and put a deflected effort past Dean Henderson.

Clinical Leandro Trossard finish sees Arsenal back in front against Crystal Palace in their Premier League clash.

With one eye on the weekend FA Cup semi-final with Aston Villa, Palace manager Oliver Glasner took off Eze and Wharton but the Eagles still remained a threat.

David Raya had to be equal to Justin Devenny and Marc Guehi's efforts inside the box, while Ismaila Sarr somehow missed from close range from another dangerous Palace corner.

Arsenal thought they had a third goal through Gabriel Martinelli but VAR found that Jurrien Timber did not keep the ball in play in the build-up. Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka - given half an hour off the bench by Mikel Arteta - saw a late effort well saved by Henderson.

But Palace would end up giving Liverpool's players and staff - watching the game all together from a Merseyside hotel - some reason to believe as William Saliba's heavy touch was pounced upon by Mateta, who sensationally lobbed Raya with a brilliant finish.

Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta capitalises on William Saliba mistake with unreal finish vs Arsenal!

With Arsenal facing Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last four on Tuesday, they were, like Palace, just grateful not to pick up any injuries ahead of their big semi-final showdown.

But Liverpool are now even closer to their coveted prize.

Jamie Carragher praised the quality of Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta after his stunning goal at The Emirates Stadium rescued a point for Palace against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Player ratings Arsenal: Raya (5); Timber (7), Saliba (5), Kiwior (7), Lewis-Skelly (7); Partey (6), Rice (7), Odegaard (6); Sterling (5), Trossard (7), Martinelli (6)



Subs used: Saka (6), Nwaneri (n/a), Tierneyb (n/a)



Crystal Palace: Henderson (7); Lerma (6), Lacroix (6), Guehi (6); Munoz (6), Wharton (7), Kamada (6), Devenny (6), Mitchell (7); Eze (7), Nketiah (5)



Subs used: Sarr (5), Hughes (6), Mateta (8), Esse (6)



Player of the match: Jean-Philippe Mateta

Arteta: We dropped the standards

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to Sky Sports:

"Disappointed with the result and the performance. We didn't find enough consistency in the actions to completely dominate the game.

"We gave balls away and dropped standards in the defensive habits. When you are not at your best but are winning 2-1 we can't give that goal away like we did. But we did it and that's part of football and it cost us two points.

"There were many aspects of the game we should've done better in. The game was always in the air for the opposition to hurt you and they had the quality to do that.

"They were very organised and deserve the credit but we have to be critical of ourselves.

"It's damaging but we have to accept that it can happen."

Glasner: We will need this at Wembley

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner:

"An excellent performance. When you are 1-0 down and conceded 10 goals in the last two away games and playing at the Emirates, it's a tricky situation.

"But the reaction of our players was unbelievable. We didn't lose our heads, didn't lose confidence or belief and creating so many chances against Arsenal, it's so difficult. Very proud.

"I know what this group of players can show and perform, they have shown and proved it many times. Maybe not in the last two away games, but they did it for 30 to 40 minutes at the Etihad.

"But they are human beings, it's not so easy. When we stick to the plan, tactically disciplined, when everyone does their job, it's not easy to play against us.

"This is what we will need at Wembley on Sunday, at least at the same level."

