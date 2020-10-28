Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Arsenal vs Dundalk preview, team news, kick-off

      David Luiz will definitely miss out with a thigh injury when Arsenal play Dundalk in the Europa League on Thursday but Willian is back in contention; follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms, plus analysis and reaction after full-time

      Wednesday 28 October 2020 15:50, UK

      Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in his pre-match press conference
      Image: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Dundalk game

      Team news and stats ahead of Arsenal vs Dundalk in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

      Team news

      Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has just two fit recognised central defenders available for the Europa League Group B visit of Dundalk.

      Shkodran Mustafi and Gabriel Magalhaes are his only options, with David Luiz (thigh) joining Rob Holding (hamstring), Pablo Mari (ankle) and Calum Chambers (knee) on the sidelines.

      Fellow defenders Sokratis Papastathopoulos and William Saliba are unavailable having been left out of the Europa League squad but Willian is in contention having recovered from a slight ankle knock which sidelined him at the weekend, with Bukayo Saka also available despite limping off against Leicester.

      Midfielder Reiss Nelson will be keen to be involved, with Arteta revealing the club looked to loan him out during the summer, only for the forward to insist he wanted to stay and fight for his place.

      David Luiz headed Arsenal level against Rapid Vienna
      Image: Arsenal defender David Luiz will miss the visit of Dundalk due to a thigh injury

      Gary Rogers is expected to return in goal for Dundalk to replace former Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Aaron McCarey.

      Dane Massey is still nursing a hip injury while Nathan Oduwa could make the substitutes' bench if he can shake off a hamstring concern.

      Dundalk at a glance

      Dundalk&#39;s Daniel Cleary looks to break past Eirik Hestad of Molde
      Image: Dundalk's Daniel Cleary looks to break past Eirik Hestad of Molde

      In the dugout: Filippo Giovagnoli was only appointed in August after the Lilywhites parted company with Vinny Perth, following their Champions League exit against NK Celje.

      European pedigree: They made their European debut in the 1963-64 European Cup and their best performance came in 1979-80 when they reached the last 16.

      Form: Third in the League of Ireland, they lost their opening Europa League game to Molde last week and were beaten 1-0 by Waterford at the weekend.

      Dundalk&#39;s Nathan Oduwa is a Tottenham academy graduate
      Image: Dundalk's Nathan Oduwa is a Tottenham academy graduate

      Player to watch: Should Dundalk claim the scalp of the 2019 Europa League runners-up, Giovagnoli will need his side to provide a greater goalscoring threat than they have done in recent weeks.

      With just five goals scored in their last five games, Giovagnoli will be determined to see his side give a good account of themselves - and there is one member of his squad in particular who will be eager to impress.

      Having come through the Tottenham academy set-up, Oduwa will hope to have recovered from his knock in order to feature.

      How to follow

      Follow Arsenal vs Dundalk with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms, plus analysis and reaction after full time.

      Opta stats

      preview image 2:51
      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win against Arsenal
      • Arsenal will face Irish opposition for the first time in UEFA competition.
      • Dundalk have faced English opponents on six previous occasions in European competition, drawing Liverpool in the Fairs Cup in 1969-70, Spurs in the Cup Winners' Cup in 1981-82 and Liverpool again in the European Cup in 1982-93; the only game in which they avoided defeat came against Spurs in 1981, drawing 1-1.
      • English sides have won 11 of their 12 home matches against sides from the Republic of Ireland in European competition (D1), scoring 56 goals while conceding only five times.
      • On MD1, Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became only the sixth player since 2009/10 to net 20 UEFA Europa League goals - Aubameyang has netted 16 goals in his last 23 appearances in the competition.
      • Dundalk have lost 15 of their last 18 matches in UEFA European competition (W1 D2), with their solitary win in this time coming in September 2016 against Maccabi Tel Aviv in a Europa League match.
