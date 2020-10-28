Arsenal vs Dundalk preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Arsenal vs Dundalk in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has just two fit recognised central defenders available for the Europa League Group B visit of Dundalk.

Shkodran Mustafi and Gabriel Magalhaes are his only options, with David Luiz (thigh) joining Rob Holding (hamstring), Pablo Mari (ankle) and Calum Chambers (knee) on the sidelines.

Fellow defenders Sokratis Papastathopoulos and William Saliba are unavailable having been left out of the Europa League squad but Willian is in contention having recovered from a slight ankle knock which sidelined him at the weekend, with Bukayo Saka also available despite limping off against Leicester.

Midfielder Reiss Nelson will be keen to be involved, with Arteta revealing the club looked to loan him out during the summer, only for the forward to insist he wanted to stay and fight for his place.

Image: Arsenal defender David Luiz will miss the visit of Dundalk due to a thigh injury

Gary Rogers is expected to return in goal for Dundalk to replace former Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Aaron McCarey.

Dane Massey is still nursing a hip injury while Nathan Oduwa could make the substitutes' bench if he can shake off a hamstring concern.

Dundalk at a glance

Image: Dundalk's Daniel Cleary looks to break past Eirik Hestad of Molde

In the dugout: Filippo Giovagnoli was only appointed in August after the Lilywhites parted company with Vinny Perth, following their Champions League exit against NK Celje.

European pedigree: They made their European debut in the 1963-64 European Cup and their best performance came in 1979-80 when they reached the last 16.

Form: Third in the League of Ireland, they lost their opening Europa League game to Molde last week and were beaten 1-0 by Waterford at the weekend.

Image: Dundalk's Nathan Oduwa is a Tottenham academy graduate

Player to watch: Should Dundalk claim the scalp of the 2019 Europa League runners-up, Giovagnoli will need his side to provide a greater goalscoring threat than they have done in recent weeks.

With just five goals scored in their last five games, Giovagnoli will be determined to see his side give a good account of themselves - and there is one member of his squad in particular who will be eager to impress.

Having come through the Tottenham academy set-up, Oduwa will hope to have recovered from his knock in order to feature.

Opta stats

