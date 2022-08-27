Arsenal 2-1 Fulham: Gabriel Magalhaes atones for earlier error as late strike seals victory for Gunners

Arsenal vs Fulham. Premier League.
Emirates StadiumAttendance60,164.
Match report and free highlights as Gabriel Magalhaes scores a late winner after his error allowed Fulham to take the lead; Martin Odegaard levelled for Mikel Arteta's side; Gunners return to the top of the Premier League and make it four consecutive wins
Saturday 27 August 2022 20:13, UK
Gabriel Magalhaes atoned for an earlier error by scoring a late winner as Arsenal came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 and maintain their 100 per cent start to the season.
The Arsenal centre-back was caught on the ball on the edge of his own box for Fulham's opener, his mistake allowing Aleksandar Mitrovic to put the visitors in front against the run of play (56).
But after the excellent Martin Odegaard had pulled the Gunners level with a deflected strike from Bukayo Saka's pass (64), Gabriel poked home from a few yards out when former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno failed to claim a corner (85).
Fulham had shown impressive resolve up until then, with Leno making a string of saves to deny his former side as the hosts dominated, but Arsenal's pressure eventually told at a jubilant Emirates Stadium, Gabriel's strike sending them back to the top of the Premier League.
Arsenal: Ramsdale (7), White (7), Saliba (7), Gabriel (7), Tierney (6), Elneny (6), Xhaka (6), Odegaard (8), Saka (7), Martinelli (7), Jesus (7).
Subs: Nketiah (7), Tomiyasu (6).
Fulham: Leno (7), Tete (7), Adarabioyo (7), Ream (8), Robinson (7), Palhinha (7), Reed (6), Pereira (6), Decordov- Reid (6), Kebano (6), Mitrovic (8).
Subs: Diop (6), Cairney (6), Chalobah (6), Stansfield (6).
Player of the Match: Martin Odegaard
Arsenal came into the game seeking to maintain their winning start to the season but Fulham had an unbeaten start of their own to defend and showed resilience in the face of first-half pressure.
The hosts lacked some of their recent fluency without Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko, both of whom picked up injuries in training on Friday, but they dominated possession and territory from the start - albeit without creating many clear chances.
Granit Xhaka should have hit the target when set up by Gabriel Jesus, while Gabriel Martinelli hit the bar direct from a corner, but their best opportunity of the first period fell to Bukayo Saka, whose one-on-one effort was well saved by Leno.
The Gunners created a flurry of chances after the break, with Odegaard and Jesus denied by Leno, but Fulham's opener arrived moments later when Gabriel dawdled and Mitrovic, whose physicality caused problems throughout, punished him to steal possession and beat Aaron Ramsdale four his fourth goal of the campaign.
Odegaard's leveller went in with the help of a deflection after Saka had picked up William Saliba's pass and moved it on to the Norwegian, and while Fulham came close to going back in front moments later, when Mitrovic was denied by Ramsdale and Ben White blocked the follow-up, the Gunners eventually made the breakthrough.
Leno could not keep hold of Martinelli's corner under pressure from several Arsenal players and Gabriel reacted quickest to prod the ball over the line and spark delirious celebrations in north London as Arteta's side maintained their flying start to the campaign.
Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith insisted it is too early to consider Arsenal title contenders and urged the Gunners to focus on securing a top-four finish.
"It's a bit early for title talk," he said. "Ask me at Easter. You don't know with this season.
"I think everybody still sees Manchester City as the standard bearers, and Liverpool will get back to something approaching their standard.
"I think they [Arsenal] are a better team than they were last year. They've got that experience and they've added to the squad.
"Their aim will be top four, along with the Europa League they can give that a good go, and the domestic cups.
"They're in good form but all big clubs are measured by their league position and whether they are in the Champions League. And, for Arteta, that's the number one aim."
Arsenal host Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday; kick-off 7.30pm.
Brighton visit Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday in the Premier League; kick-off 7.30pm.