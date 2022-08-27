Arsenal 2-1 Fulham: Gabriel Magalhaes atones for earlier error as late strike seals victory for Gunners

Gabriel Magalhaes atoned for an earlier error by scoring a late winner as Arsenal came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 and maintain their 100 per cent start to the season.

The Arsenal centre-back was caught on the ball on the edge of his own box for Fulham's opener, his mistake allowing Aleksandar Mitrovic to put the visitors in front against the run of play (56).

But after the excellent Martin Odegaard had pulled the Gunners level with a deflected strike from Bukayo Saka's pass (64), Gabriel poked home from a few yards out when former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno failed to claim a corner (85).

Fulham had shown impressive resolve up until then, with Leno making a string of saves to deny his former side as the hosts dominated, but Arsenal's pressure eventually told at a jubilant Emirates Stadium, Gabriel's strike sending them back to the top of the Premier League.

Image: Gabriel Martinelli crosses while under pressure from Kenny Tete

Player ratings Arsenal: Ramsdale (7), White (7), Saliba (7), Gabriel (7), Tierney (6), Elneny (6), Xhaka (6), Odegaard (8), Saka (7), Martinelli (7), Jesus (7).



Subs: Nketiah (7), Tomiyasu (6).



Fulham: Leno (7), Tete (7), Adarabioyo (7), Ream (8), Robinson (7), Palhinha (7), Reed (6), Pereira (6), Decordov- Reid (6), Kebano (6), Mitrovic (8).



Subs: Diop (6), Cairney (6), Chalobah (6), Stansfield (6).



Player of the Match: Martin Odegaard

How Gabriel won it for Arsenal

Arsenal came into the game seeking to maintain their winning start to the season but Fulham had an unbeaten start of their own to defend and showed resilience in the face of first-half pressure.

Team news Arsenal were without Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko due to thigh and knee problems respectively, with Kieran Tierney and Mohamed Elneny starting in their places.

Fulham made one change from their 3-2 win over Brentford last weekend, with Neeskens Kebano replacing Jay Stansfield in attack.

The hosts lacked some of their recent fluency without Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko, both of whom picked up injuries in training on Friday, but they dominated possession and territory from the start - albeit without creating many clear chances.

Image: Gabriel Jesus squares up to Joao Palhinha

Granit Xhaka should have hit the target when set up by Gabriel Jesus, while Gabriel Martinelli hit the bar direct from a corner, but their best opportunity of the first period fell to Bukayo Saka, whose one-on-one effort was well saved by Leno.

The Gunners created a flurry of chances after the break, with Odegaard and Jesus denied by Leno, but Fulham's opener arrived moments later when Gabriel dawdled and Mitrovic, whose physicality caused problems throughout, punished him to steal possession and beat Aaron Ramsdale four his fourth goal of the campaign.

Image: Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates after putting Fulham ahead at Arsenal

Odegaard's leveller went in with the help of a deflection after Saka had picked up William Saliba's pass and moved it on to the Norwegian, and while Fulham came close to going back in front moments later, when Mitrovic was denied by Ramsdale and Ben White blocked the follow-up, the Gunners eventually made the breakthrough.

Leno could not keep hold of Martinelli's corner under pressure from several Arsenal players and Gabriel reacted quickest to prod the ball over the line and spark delirious celebrations in north London as Arteta's side maintained their flying start to the campaign.

Image: Bukayo Saka controls possession against Fulham

Arsenal make it four in a row - Opta stats

Arsenal have won each of their first four games of a Premier League season for only the third time, after 2003/04, when they went on to win the league, and 2004-05 when they finished runners-up.

This was the first time Arsenal conceded the first goal in the second half of a Premier League match and managed to come back and win since Boxing Day 2013 against West Ham.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta oversaw his 100th Premier League game, picking up 100 points in his second 50 (W32 D4 L14) after accruing 75 in his first 50 (W21 D12 L17).

Smith: Too soon for Arsenal title talk

Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith insisted it is too early to consider Arsenal title contenders and urged the Gunners to focus on securing a top-four finish.

"It's a bit early for title talk," he said. "Ask me at Easter. You don't know with this season.

"I think everybody still sees Manchester City as the standard bearers, and Liverpool will get back to something approaching their standard.

"I think they [Arsenal] are a better team than they were last year. They've got that experience and they've added to the squad.

"Their aim will be top four, along with the Europa League they can give that a good go, and the domestic cups.

"They're in good form but all big clubs are measured by their league position and whether they are in the Champions League. And, for Arteta, that's the number one aim."

Arsenal host Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday; kick-off 7.30pm.

Brighton visit Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday in the Premier League; kick-off 7.30pm.