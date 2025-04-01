Arsenal 2-1 Fulham: Bukayo Saka marks comeback with a goal but Gunners lose Gabriel Magalhaes to injury

Bukayo Saka scored only seven minutes into his Arsenal comeback but the Gunners lost Gabriel Magalhaes to an apparent hamstring injury as they beat Fulham 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Saka headed in an acrobatic flick from Gabriel Martinelli at the back post after coming on as a substitute as the home fans revelled in the return of their hero on his first appearance since December following a hamstring injury. He went to the dugout to embrace a member of the club's medical staff during the celebrations.

Makeshift striker Mikel Merino had earlier put Arsenal in front with a deflected effort from Ethan Nwaneri's cut-back for his sixth goal in 10 games for club and country, but that goal came after Gabriel had limped off, making the defender a doubt for next week's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid.

Player ratings: Martinelli impresses Arsenal: Raya (7), Timber (7), Saliba (7), Gabriel (6), Lewis-Skelly (7), Partey (7), Rice (7), Odegaard (7), Nwaneri (7), Merino (8), Martinelli (8).



Subs: Kiwior (7), Saka (8), Trossard (6).



Fulham: Leno (7), Cuenca(6), Diop (6), Andersen (6), Robinson (7), Berge (6), Lukic (6), Castagne (6), Traore (6), Smith Rowe (6), Jimenez (6).



Subs: Pereira (6), Willian (6), Iwobi (6), Muniz (7), Sessegnon (7).



Player of the Match: Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel could be seen pulling up and clutching his hamstring while sprinting back towards his own goal in pursuit of Fulham's Adama Traore and had to be replaced by Jakub Kiwior in the 16th minute.

"Gabi felt something in his hamstring," confirmed Arteta afterwards. The Arsenal boss said he was unsure on the severity of the injury but admitted he was "worried" and there was a further blow as Jurrien Timber had to come off late in the game with a knee issue.

It appeared Arsenal's defence, already without Ben White, who missed out with a niggle, and the injured Riccardo Calafiori, were set to keep a clean sheet in Gabriel's absence but Fulham substitute Rodrigo Muniz pulled a goal back in stoppage time having missed a glorious headed chance minutes earlier.

Arsenal were grateful for the final whistle in the end but they dominated the encounter overall, with Martin Odegaard spurning chances to extend their lead, Merino having a second-half effort cleared off the line, and Timber forcing a good save from Bernd Leno.

The win reduces the gap to Liverpool to nine points before Arne Slot's side take on Merseyside rivals Everton live on Sky Sports on Wednesday. Fulham remain in eighth place.

Analysis: Injuries sour Arsenal's winning night

Saka's goal, scored with only his fifth touch, seven minutes after his introduction, provided a moment to savour for the home fans but Gabriel's withdrawal, and that of Timber later in the game, cast a shadow over their night.

Gabriel, whose partnership with William Saliba has become a major asset to Arsenal, looked despondent as he limped around the pitch and down the tunnel. His absence against Real Madrid would be a significant blow to Arsenal's Champions League chances.

It appears just the latest in a series of hamstring injuries for Mikel Arteta's side. The Gunners will hope Gabriel's injury is not as severe as those of Saka, who missed three months, and Kai Havertz, who was ruled out for the season after breaking down in February.

Saka and Havertz's injuries required surgery, something Arsenal will hope to avoid in Gabriel's case, but even a grade one hamstring injury, which constitutes a pull or strain rather than a tear, usually means two to three weeks out. In Gabriel's case, that would include both Real Madrid games.

Arsenal's next four games Sat April 5: Everton (a), PL

Tues April 8: Real Madrid (h), CL

Sat April 12: Brentford (h), PL

Wed April 16: Real Madrid (a), CL

Timber's enforced substitution, having suffered a knock to his knee in the first half, added another worry for Arteta, who rued the potential loss of four defenders in the space of a few days, with White and Calafiori also absent.

Arteta worried about Gabriel but delighted for Saka

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to Sky Sports:

On Gabriel's injury: "We are worried because he never wants to come off. He's not sure about how big it is and what it is exactly. He felt something [in his hamstring], yes."

On Timber's injury: "He was struggling earlier and yesterday he wasn't at his best but we lost Ben [White] as well so he did a big effort to try and play."

On Saka's comeback: "It was a good opportunity to see how much people love him and missed him. When you are away it's good to understand who you are as a person and the reception he got was magnificent.

"He lifted the stadium and he deserved it because he does things every day. he is a good example.

On Saka's celebration with physio Sam Wilson: "It was for the team who helped him during the rehab. It was a good moment.

"It's about energy and when the stadium is behind the team and showing support and encouragement it lifts the whole place. It's exactly what we need."

Silva: It wasn't a good performance from us

Fulham head coach Marco Silva:

"It wasn't a good game from us. Arsenal deserved to win. It was not a good first half and it was difficult when they took control.

"Even in the first 10 minutes we looked like we were not aggressive enough, not doing the right moves.

"We had the ball but not with the attacking aggression we need to have. The second goal makes a massive impact, it's clear we have to try to stop that.

"The reaction after that was good, the subs had impact on the game, but it was a bit too late."

Story of the match in stats...