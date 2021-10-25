Arsenal vs Leeds: Carabao Cup fourth round preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Leeds in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Tuesday; kick-off 7.45pm.
Team news
Arsenal are likely to still be without Kieran Tierney for their Carabao Cup fourth-round clash with Leeds.
The Scotland full-back missed Friday's win over Aston Villa with a bruised ankle and is set to sit out the cup tie as manager Mikel Arteta is expected to make several changes.
Granit Xhaka (knee) is a long-term absentee.
Leeds winger Raphinha could be available to face the Gunners after revealing the injury he sustained in Saturday's draw against Wolves was "nothing serious".
The Brazil international hobbled out of the 1-1 draw at Elland Road but later gave a positive update on his fitness on social media.
Kalvin Phillips was an unused substitute against Wolves as he returned to the squad following injury but Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo and Robin Koch remain sidelined.
Last time out...
How to follow
Arsenal vs Leeds is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football; coverage starts at 7pm with kick-off at 7.45pm.
Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- This will be the first meeting between Arsenal and Leeds in the League Cup since September 1979 - the Gunners won a second round second leg match 7-0 at Highbury, their biggest ever win in the competition.
- Leeds have won/progressed from just three of their 12 domestic cup ties against Arsenal, beating them in the 1968 League Cup final, 1972 FA Cup final and the fourth round of the 1996-97 FA Cup.
- Arsenal have been eliminated from the League Cup at home by a fellow Premier League side in three of the last five campaigns (Southampton in 2016-17, Tottenham in 2018-19 and Manchester City last season).
- Leeds are looking to reach the League Cup quarter-final for just the second time in the last nine seasons, previously reaching the last eight in 2016-17.
- Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah has scored six goals in seven appearances in the League Cup, with the striker averaging a goal every 81 minutes in the competition. This includes two strikes while on loan at Leeds United in 2019-20.
- Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is winless in all three of his meetings with Arsenal in all competitions (D1 L2). During his time in England, the only side he's failed to win any of his first four games against is Nottingham Forest.