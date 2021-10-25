Arsenal vs Leeds: Carabao Cup fourth round preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Leeds in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Tuesday; kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

Arsenal are likely to still be without Kieran Tierney for their Carabao Cup fourth-round clash with Leeds.

The Scotland full-back missed Friday's win over Aston Villa with a bruised ankle and is set to sit out the cup tie as manager Mikel Arteta is expected to make several changes.

Granit Xhaka (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Leeds winger Raphinha could be available to face the Gunners after revealing the injury he sustained in Saturday's draw against Wolves was "nothing serious".

The Brazil international hobbled out of the 1-1 draw at Elland Road but later gave a positive update on his fitness on social media.

Kalvin Phillips was an unused substitute against Wolves as he returned to the squad following injury but Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo and Robin Koch remain sidelined.

Last time out...

