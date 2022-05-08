Arsenal 2-1 Leeds: Mikel Arteta's side open up four-point gap to Spurs ahead of crucial north London derby

Arsenal will take a four-point gap to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when they face Tottenham on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, after securing a nervy 2-1 win over 10-man Leeds United, who dropped into the bottom three.

Following Spurs' 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Saturday night, the Gunners knew a win would see them solidify fourth place ahead of a crunch north London derby and they got the perfect start as Eddie Nketiah's double inside the first 10 minutes set them on the path to victory.

Leeds struggled to get any foothold in the game and their fate was sealed when Luke Ayling was sent off for a two-footed lunge on Gabriel Martinelli, after a VAR intervention saw his initial booking upgraded to red card.

After the break, Leeds grabbed a lifeline from out of nowhere as Diego Llorente squeezed his strike in at the far post to set up a tense finish, but the Gunners, who were hanging on at the end, clung on for what eventually was a very nervy victory.

It sets up a huge game on Thursday (kick off 7.45pm) when the Gunners, who are now just one point behind third-placed Chelsea, could seal Champions League football with a victory over rivals Spurs.

Meanwhile, a disappointing day for Leeds - who put in a spirited second-half display - ends with them in the relegation zone with three games to go after Everton's 2-1 victory at Leicester.

Leeds' relegation concerns deepen... Leeds finish the day in the relegation zone of the Premier League for the first time since October 30.

Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports from 7pm on Thursday; kick off 7.45pm.

How 10-man Leeds gave Arsenal a scare...

Just like they did against Manchester United, Arsenal made the perfect start as they took the lead thanks to a huge gift from Meslier.

Former Leeds loanee Nkeitah closed down the goalkeeper and capitalised ona poor touch, tapping the ball home from close range.

Image: Eddie Nketiah celebrates in muted fashion after giving Arsenal the lead against Leeds

Arsenal's start got even better as Nketiah doubled the advantage, sweeping home Gabriel Martinelli's cross from 12 yards for his fourth league goal in as many games.

Leeds after then went from bad to worse as they were reduced to 10 men before the half-hour mark.

Captain Luke Ayling was initially shown a yellow card for a two-footed lunge on Martinell, but referee Chris Kavanagh was sent over to the pitchside monitor by VAR John Brooks and after watching a replay he upgraded the booking to a red card.

Player ratings Arsenal: Ramsdale (6), Tomiyasu (7), Holding (6), Gabriel (6), Soares (7), Elneny (7), Xhaka (8), Saka (7), Odegaard (7), Martinelli (7), Nketiah (8).



Subs: Pepe (6), Smith Rowe (n/a), Lacazette (n/a)



Leeds: Meslier (5), Ayling (4), Koch (6), Llorente (7), Firpo (6), Phillips (6), Klich (5), Raphinha (5), James (6), Harrison (6), Gelhardt (6).



Subs: Struijk (6), Bate (7), Rodrigo (6).



Man of the match: Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal tried to put the game to bed before the break, Odegaard forcing a decent save from Meslier from a free-kick before Llorente hooked the loose ball off his own goal line.

Leeds went off at the break having failed to register a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes - but Arsenal, who did miss chances at the start of the second half, appeared to take their foot off the gas.

From out of nowhere, Leeds went on to strike with their first effort of the game as Llorente popped up at the back post to turn home Junior Firpo's flick on from a corner.

Image: Diego Llorente pulls a goal back for Leeds at Arsenal

The hosts could not find a third goal as the tension rose at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta turned to Nicolas Pepe and Emile Smith Rowe off the bench, but it was Leeds who were the team looking more likely.

Meslier was forward for a late corner and a free-kick as the nerves jangles around the ground, and Leeds did create one final chance, but Rodrigo's flick was saved by Aaron Ramsdale before the final whistle sounded to spark relief from the majority within the Emirates.

Team news Arsenal made just one alteration from their win at West Ham as Cedric Soares replaced Nuno Tavares.

Leeds made three changes for the trip to Arsenal. Daniel James, Diego Llorente and Joe Gelhardt came in as Pascal Struijk and Rodrigo dropped to the bench with Stuart Dallas ruled out for the season.

Man of the match Eddie Nketiah: 'I'm just happy in the team'

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah speaking to Sky Sports:

"It's always nice to score but it was a big three points.

"We've been working hard and want to get it for the fans. It's amazing to get the three points, it moves us closer to our objectives.

On his opportunities in the team: "Any player just wants to be playing and get the opportunities. I've worked hard throughout the season to make sure that I was ready when I get my chance and credit to my team-mates for helping me play and do well. I'm just happy in the team and helping."

On if days like today make him want to stay: "It's a great atmosphere throughout the whole season, it's been excellent. You really feel the connection between the players and the fans, it's amazing to be involved."

Opta stats: Nketiah hits form at just the right time…

Image: Eddie Nketiah celebrates his second goal of the game against Leeds

Eddie Nketiah had put Arsenal 2-0 up after 10 minutes, becoming just the second Arsenal player to score twice in the opening 10 minutes of a Premier League game after Kanu (vs Sunderland in October 2002).

Nketiah has netted four goals in his last four Premier League games, just one fewer than he'd managed in his first 52 appearances in the competition.

Arsenal have won four consecutive Premier League games while conceding at least once each time for the first time since a run of five in February/March 2012.

Diego Llorente's goal - which came from Leeds' first shot of the match - was the first home league goal Arsenal have conceded from a corner since February 2021, which also came against Leeds.

What's next for Arsenal & Leeds?

Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal Thursday 12th May 7:00pm Kick off 7:45pm

Arsenal are back in action at Tottenham on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports, as the north London rivals battle it out for Champions League qualification; kick-off at 7:45pm. Mikel Arteta's side then travel to Newcastle on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports; kick-off at 8pm.

Leeds United

Chelsea Wednesday 11th May 7:00pm Kick off 7:30pm

Leeds play host to Chelsea on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports, as they continue their fight for Premier League survival; kick-off at 7.30pm. Jesse Marsch's side then welcome Brighton to Elland Road on Sunday; kick-off at 2pm.

Thursday - Tottenham (a), live on Sky Sports

May 16 - Newcastle (a), live on Sky Sports

May 22 - Everton (h)

May 11 - Chelsea (h), live on Sky Sports

May 15 - Brighton (h)

May 22 - Brentford (a)

Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports from 7pm on Thursday; kick off 7.45pm.