Arsenal 5-0 Leeds: Viktor Gyokeres on target but Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard suffer injuries in rampant Gunners win

Viktor Gyokeres scored twice as Arsenal secured a 5-0 thrashing of Leeds which also saw Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka suffer injuries and a dazzling cameo from 15-year-old Max Dowman.

Odegaard and Saka were forced off either side of half-time due to shoulder and hamstring issues, making them doubts for Arsenal's showdown with champions Liverpool next Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Saka had earlier slammed home Arsenal's second goal at a buoyant Emirates Stadium, where new £67.5m signing Eberechi Eze was unveiled to a rapturous reception ahead of kick-off.

But it was another academy graduate in Dowman who ended up stealing the show on his debut, tearing into Leeds on the right flank vacated by the injured Saka and winning a late penalty for Gyokeres.

Image: Jurrien Timber celebrates after scoring his second goal

Sweden striker Gyokeres had earlier scored his first goal for Arsenal, latching onto Riccardo Calafiori's ball over the top, cutting inside and finishing at Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri's near post.

That strike came shortly before the second of two goals from Declan Rice corners by defender Jurrien Timber, who opened the scoring with a first-half header before bundling in Arsenal's fourth.

Gyokeres' first goal, after a difficult first half, prompted particularly loud celebrations, but the home fans were given even more cause for excitement by Dowman, who became Arsenal's second-youngest player at 15 years, seven months and 23 days old when he appeared as a substitute for another full debutant, Noni Madueke.

His fearless performance showed why he is rated so highly by his club as he confidently ran at Leeds' defenders and twice got shots off before forcing the foul from Anton Stach for the late penalty, which was slammed home by summer signing Gyokeres.

Arsenal's lethal corners Arsenal scored twice from corners against Leeds, following another goal from a corner against Manchester United on the opening weekend.



The Gunners have now scored 33 corner goals in the Premier League since the start of the 2023/24 season. No other side has scored more than 20 in the same timeframe.

The victory puts Arsenal top of the Premier League following their victory at Old Trafford on the opening weekend but the injuries to Odegaard and Saka, with the Gunners having already lost Kai Havertz, leave Arteta with concerns ahead of the trip to Anfield.

Leeds, meanwhile, remain on three points following their 1-0 win over Everton on Monday, with a Carabao Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday to come on Tuesday before next Saturday's Premier League game against Newcastle, live on Sky Sports.

Analysis: Eze may be needed at Anfield

Eberechi Eze grinned broadly and held his hands together in thanks as he walked onto the pitch to a standing ovation from Arsenal fans ahead of kick-off.

The 27-year-old, a boyhood Arsenal fan snatched away from north London rivals Tottenham, watched on from the director's box following the completion of his £67.5m move from Crystal Palace but he may be needed immediately.

Arsenal's recruitment this summer has left them with far greater attacking depth. Dowman's emergence adds another thrilling option. But if Odegaard and Saka are to miss Sunday's trip to Anfield, then Eze will be in strong contention to start.

