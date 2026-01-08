 Skip to content

Arsenal vs Liverpool; Premier League

Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Arsenal vs Liverpool. Premier League.

Emirates StadiumAttendance60,258.

Arsenal 0

    Liverpool 0

      Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool: Frustrated Gunners spurn chance to go eight points clear at top of Premier League

      Report and free match highlights as Arsenal miss chance to go eight points clear at top of Premier League; Liverpool secure hard-fought point, extending their unbeaten run to 10 games; draw means Arsenal extend lead over Man City and Aston Villa to six points

      Oliver Yew

      Senior Football Journalist @OliverYew

      Thursday 8 January 2026 21:59, UK

      Liverpool's Milos Kerkez blocks Arsenal's Bukayo Saka
      Image: Liverpool's Milos Kerkez blocks Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

      Arsenal missed the opportunity to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League as Liverpool battled to a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium.

      There was an expectant atmosphere in north London with Arsenal having the chance to strengthen their bid for a first title in 22 years after Manchester City and Aston Villa dropped points on Wednesday, but things did not follow the script for the Gunners.

      After a strong start from the home side, Liverpool went closest to a first-half opener as Conor Bradley hit the bar with a lobbed effort after a mix-up between David Raya and William Saliba.

      Arsenal built momentum again as Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice saw long-range efforts saved by Alisson Becker, but there was no way through a resolute Liverpool defence.

      Arne Slot's side, who extended their unbeaten run in all compeitions to 10 games, took control of the game in the second half as Arsenal faded away.

      Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

      Conor Bradley hits the bar after an Arsenal defensive mix-up

      With the tension from the home fans rising, the Reds dominated possession with Arsenal hardly having a kick, but they could not muster a shot on target with three wayward long-range efforts from Dominik Szoboszlai their best chances.

      Substitutes Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli tested Alisson in stoppage time but it proved to be a frustrating night, if not a critical one, for Arsenal, who only extend their advantage at the top to six points when there was the chance for more.

