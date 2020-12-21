Arsenal vs Man City: Carabao Cup quarter-final preview, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final between Arsenal and Manchester City on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports; Kick Off 8pm.

Team news

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be missing again for Arsenal due to a calf injury. The Gabon striker missed the defeat at Everton and Mikel Arteta said after that game that the injury could rule Aubameyang out for at least a week.

Thomas Partey also remains sidelined, while Granit Xhaka serves the last of his three-match ban. Gabriel Magalhaes, sent off against Southampton last week, returns from a one-match suspension.

Gabriel Jesus may be missing again after he was ruled out of the Southampton game with a "condition in his teeth", and central defensive partners Eric Garcia and Aymeric Laporte are also doubts.

How to follow

How they got here...

Opta stats

Arsenal and Manchester City last met in the League Cup in the 2018 final, with City winning 3-0. The Gunners have lost their last three League Cup matches against City, also losing in the quarter-finals in both 2009/10 and 2011/12.

Manchester City have won their last three away matches against Arsenal, all in the Premier League. City are the only team to win three consecutive away games against the Gunners at the Emirates, while the last team to win four consecutive away matches against Arsenal were Chelsea between 1960 and 1965 (six in a row).

Arsenal have been eliminated from six of their last eight League Cup quarter-finals, reaching the semi-final in 2010/11 and 2017/18 in this run. This is the Gunners' 29th appearance at this stage, more than any other club.

Manchester City have progressed from/won the final in each of their last 17 League Cup ties and haven't lost a League Cup match in London since December 2003 (1-3 vs Spurs), winning six and drawing two since, winning on penalties in the two draws.

Since 2006/07, only Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (20) have won more League Cup matches at one venue than Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (19), with the Gunners winning seven of their last eight matches there (L1).

Man City's Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 17 goals in 25 appearances in the League Cup (10 goals, 7 assists) and has found the net in each of his last two matches at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal, both Premier League encounters.

Carabao Cup key dates

In this season's competition, two-legged semi-finals will be replaced by a single tie.

December 22/23: Quarter-finals

January 5/6 2021: Semi-finals

April 25 2021: Final