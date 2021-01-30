Arsenal 0-0 Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side lose ground to Man City after Gunners stalemate

Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw by an under-strength Arsenal side at the Emirates Stadium as they lost ground to Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners, who were without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney, started brightly, but United, who lost Scott McTominay early in the match to injury, grew into the game and fashioned the best chance before the break.

Bernd Leno made a smart save to deny Fred, while Marcus Rashford failed to get a shot away when free at the back post as the sides went in all-square at the break.

In the second half, Arsenal, who brought on Martin Odegaard for his debut late on, came out the stronger of the two sides as Alexandre Lacazette's free-kick hit the crossbar before David de Gea made an excellent block to keep out Emile Smith Rowe's strike. Nicolas Pepe sent a curling effort inches wide late on before Edinson Cavani steered arguably the best chance of the game wide in the dying stages.

The point sees Arsenal, who stretch their unbeaten league run to seven games, move up to eighth, while United, who have scored just once in five games against their big-six rivals this season, stay second, but are three points behind leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

How Man Utd lost ground in the title race...

Arsenal looked lively from the off, but it was United who fashioned the better early chances at the Emirates.

Rob Holding's poor defensive header was collected on the edge of the penalty area by Fred, whose placed effort was tipped around the post by the diving Leno.

Team news Arsenal made just one change from their win at Southampton on Tuesday night as Gabriel Martinelli came in for Bukayo Saka - who missed out as a precaution due to a sore hip. New signing Martin Odegaard, who joined on loan from Real Madrid on Wednesday, was named on the bench.

Manchester United made five changes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacted to the shock home defeat to bottom club Sheffield United. Edinson Cavani was recalled to lead the attack with Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Fred also coming in. Mason Greenwood, Alex Telles, Anthony Martial, Axel Tuanzebe and Nemanja Matic made way for the visitors.

Emile Smith Rowe was the player who looked to drag Arsenal forward and his pass released Pepe, who curled wide of De Gea's upright.

However, Arsenal struggled for clear-cut opportunities as United built up a head of steam towards the half-time break. Bruno Fernandes was played in by Paul Pogba, but the midfielder's right-footed shot drifted wide of the far post.

McTominay was then forced off with an injury and replaced by Anthony Martial as Pogba moved into a deeper midfield position, and United continued to create opportunities as Rashford had another good chance.

Unmarked at the far post, he failed to get a shot away and he eventually set up Fernandes, who was fouled on the edge of the box. His free-kick flicked off the head of David Luiz, wrong-footing Leno but flying narrowly over the crossbar.

Arsenal introduced Willian in place of Gabriel Martinelli for the second half, and they took the game to United. The former Chelsea midfielder and Pepe saw shots blocked by Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire respectively.

The game was starting to open up but Cavani was unable to convert Luke Shaw's powerful drive across goal.

Image: Mikel Arteta speaks to Martin Odegaard before he comes on as a substitute

Arsenal were looking the more likely to score, though, and Lacazette rattled the crossbar with a free-kick before Smith Rowe's powerful drive was pushed clear by De Gea.

Odegaard was handed 10 minutes to make an impact as he replaced the impressive Smith Rowe for the closing stages after United had brought on Mason Greenwood for Rashford.

Both sides were looking to win the game as Pepe curled wide and Cavani fluffed his lines late on with the goal at his mercy, but they were forced to settle for the draw.

18 - Manchester United are now unbeaten in 18 Premier League away games (W13 D5), the longest run without defeat on the road in their top-flight history. Cloud. pic.twitter.com/u0T5MiRCJp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 30, 2021

Neville: Arteta will be the happier manager

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

"I think today tells you where both sides are currently at.

"Manchester United are well above Arsenal but they still don't feel that they must go and win this match at all costs and take risks to lose. They still aren't in that place, this team. They are still going about it in a very measured way.

"Mikel Arteta will be the happier manager tonight.

"One point from six is a disappointing return and it takes United off track from where they were last Sunday, which was right at the top of the league. You can't afford to drop points like that if you are going to win the league, but I don't think any Manchester United fan really thought they were going to do that.

"However, they'll still be very disappointed about what's happened in the last few days and the lack of urgency they showed in trying to win this match."

Man of the match - David Luiz

Sky Sports' Gary Neville: "It was a difficult one but I'm giving it to David Luiz. He gets it for the clean sheet that Arsenal had - they defended really well - and the celebration for blocking Bruno Fernandes' free-kick in the first half. That just tipped it his way."

Opta stats - Arsenal's unbeaten run against United continues

Image: Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Gabriel Martinelli tussle for the ball

Arsenal remain unbeaten in each of their last six league games against Manchester United (W3 D3), since losing home and away in 2017-18 - the Gunners' longest unbeaten run against the Red Devils in league competition since October 1980 - May 1983 (also a run of six).

Manchester United have failed to score in three consecutive league matches against Arsenal for the first time since September 1981 - May 1983 (a run of four).

This was the first goalless draw between Arsenal and Manchester United in the Premier League since February 2014, also at the Emirates.

Manchester United are winless in all five Premier League games against Arsenal under Ole Gunnar Solskjær (D2 L3) - the Norwegian is the only Red Devils manager to face Arsenal more than once in the top-flight without winning a game.

1 - Martin Ødegaard is the first Norwegian to appear for Arsenal since Pal Lydersen against Tottenham in May 1993. Hallo. pic.twitter.com/NKEWf4OzgW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 30, 2021

What's next?

Arsenal are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Wolves in the Premier League; kick-off 6pm.

Manchester United also play on Tuesday when they host Southampton at Old Trafford; kick-off 8.15pm.