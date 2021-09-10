Arsenal vs Norwich: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.
Team news
Ben White and Thomas Partey have returned to Arsenal training and are fit to feature against Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday.
Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Magalhaes are also back in contention to boost Mikel Arteta's squad as they go in search of their first victory of the season.
The Gunners will have to make do without Emile Smith Rowe (illness), Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) and Granit Xhaka (coronavirus).
Norwich will be without Christoph Zimmermann and Dimitris Giannoulis for the trip to the Emirates.
Midfielder Kenny McLean could feature after returning to training after injury, while the Canaries will have Christos Tzolis available for selection.
Opta stats
- Arsenal have lost just two of their 18 Premier League meetings with Norwich (W9 D7), and are unbeaten in seven against the Canaries since a 1-0 loss in October 2012.
- Since winning 4-2 at Highbury in their first-ever Premier League match in August 1992, Norwich are winless in eight away league games against Arsenal (D2 L6), conceding 24 goals in that run.
- Arsenal have scored at least three goals in six of their last seven home league games against Norwich, winning 4-0 in July 2020 in their last such meeting.
- This is Arsenal's first 3pm Saturday game in the Premier League since June 2020, when they lost 2-1 at Brighton. At home, the Gunners are unbeaten in their last 26 games in this kick-off slot (W21 D5) since a 3-1 loss against Aston Villa in August 2013.
- Only once in their history have Arsenal lost each of their first four league games to a season, doing so in the 1923-24 top-flight campaign. The Gunners have never failed to score in any of their opening four league games before.
- Norwich have lost their last 13 Premier League matches by an aggregate score of 34-2. Meanwhile, the Canaries are also winless in their last 23 top-flight matches played in London (D6 L17) since a 2-1 victory at Spurs in April 2012.
- This is Arsenal's second-ever Premier League game when starting the day bottom of the table - the only previous occasion was their second ever game in the competition, losing 1-0 at newly-promoted Blackburn in August 1992 thanks to an Alan Shearer strike.