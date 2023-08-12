Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest: Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka fire Gunners to opening Premier League win

Arsenal began their season with a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest, who set up a tense finish despite stunning goals from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners fans were made to wait to see their team get in the groove - with kick-off at the Emirates Stadium delayed by half an hour due to turnstile issues - but a couple of slick strikes put them in control by half-time.

Gabriel Martinelli's stunning turn and flick allowed Nketiah to put a deflected effort past Matt Turner - making his Forest debut after joining from Arsenal in midweek - mid-way through the first half, before Saka's stunning effort into the top corner doubled the lead six minutes later.

Arsenal were cruising towards victory, with new £105m midfielder Declan Rice hitting the post and Forest providing little at the top end of the pitch. But Taiwo Awoniyi's goal back with seven minutes left caused a nervy end to matters at the Emirates.

Morgan Gibbs-White then curled what would have been an instant leveller over the bar but Arsenal held on for an opening weekend win.

Image: Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah makes it 1-0

How Gunners set off in style then held on

Arsenal fans flocked to the Emirates in their droves but had to wait for their league opener as kick-off was delayed by half an hour due to turnstile issues, which led to half the crowd being stuck outside at the original 12.30pm start time.

Player ratings Arsenal: Ramsdale (7); Partey (7), Saliba (8), White (7), Timber (6); Rice (7), Odegaard (7), Havertz (7); Saka (9), Nketiah (8), Martinelli (7)



Subs: Tomiyasu (6), Trossard (7), Gabriel (n/a)



Nottingham Forest: Turner (7); Aurier (5), McKenna (6), Worrall (6), Boly (6), Aina (5); Mangala (6), Yates (7), Danilo (6); Gibbs-White (6), Johnson (5)



Subs: Williams (6), Awoniyi (7), Elanga (7), Kouyate (n/a), Wood (n/a)



Player of the match:Bukayo Saka

Eventually the match got under way and despite an attacking line-up put out by Mikel Arteta, it was Forest with the first major chance of the afternoon.

A long ball forward seemed harmless to the Arsenal defence but Brennan Johnson sped through for a one-on-one against Aaron Ramsdale. The Forest forward had time to set himself, but could only fire over.

That was Forest's only chance of the opening period with Arsenal holding 86 per cent of the first-half possession from then. The Gunners had to be patient, with Kai Havertz and Saka seeing shots blocked before the opener came in stunning fashion.

Image: Bukayo Saka and Ola Aina in action at the Emirates Stadium

Martinelli picked up a cleared corner and drove down the left, producing a 'Maradona' turn to get between two Forest defenders and feed Nketiah, who cut inside himself and blasted past Turner.

Then, all of a sudden, it was two and this goal was even better. Again, a cleared corner saw Saka pick up the ball and cut inside. The England winger arrowed a shot into the top corner above Turner's flailing arm.

Arsenal probed again with Nketiah seeing a near post shot fly wide, while £105m signing Declan Rice stung Turner's palms with a long drive, with the half-time whistle coming at the wrong time for the dominant hosts.

The Gunners came out in a more laid-back manner and were happy to hold onto the ball. Their first blot of the afternoon came when £38m signing Jurrien Timber limped off after pulling a muscle in the opening minutes of the second period.

Image: Arsenal's Jurrien Timber (centre) reacts to an injury

They did create some chances as Rice's deflected strike came off two bodies before striking the post with Turner getting a crucial touch.

What the Gunners didn't see coming was a Forest fightback. Former Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga burst down the left on the counter attack and crossed for Awoniyi, who breezed past Ben White to slam home.

From 2-0 on 83 minutes nearly became 2-2 on 85 as Gibbs-White let fly when a loose ball broke to him from distance and it flew just over Ramsdale's crossbar.

Forest put more pressure on with free-kicks but it was Arsenal who created chances on the break. A last-ditch challenge from a one-on-one denied Havertz a debut goal, while Martin Odegaard curled just over in the last kick of the game.

Arsenal face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park next Monday, live on Monday Night Football.

Meanwhile, Forest host newly promoted Sheffield United on Friday 18 August, kick-off 7.45pm.