Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey and Ethan Nwaneri score to end four-game league winless streak

Bukayo Saka and Thomas Partey both scored stunning goals before Ethan Nwaneri's first Premier League strike sealed Arsenal's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest to end a four-game winless run in the top flight.

Mikel Arteta named a surprise Arsenal line-up - with Partey, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz all starting on the bench - and it was returning captain Martin Odegaard, playing his first Emirates Stadium game since August, who set north London alight in the first half.

The Norwegian combined brilliantly with Saka down the Arsenal right and it was no surprise that the combination led to Arsenal's opener after 15 minutes - with the England winger latching onto Odegaard's flick before driving across the box and arrowing a superb effort into the far corner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Paul Merson's reaction to Bukayo Saka's stunning goal to give Arsenal the lead in the game against Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal continued their dominance, with Forest failing to test Gunners goalkeeper David Raya throughout the 90 minutes. Before half-time, Gabriel Jesus curled wide after another brilliant move involving Odegaard, while Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels denied Saka and Leandro Trossard with some smart stops.

All of Arsenal's 11 first-half shots came from inside the box, and eight of them were either from or created by the excellent Saka. It became nine shortly after half-time as Arsenal got a second, though this time the effort came from outside the box as the winger teed up Partey to curl home from 25 yards.

Image: Arsenal's Thomas Partey celebrates scoring his sides second goal

Arsenal then dropped down a gear as Forest - who started Taiwo Awoniyi over top scorer Chris Wood and saw Anthony Elanga limp off at half-time - continued to lack efficiency at the top end of the pitch.

None of the visitors' attacking players ended up with a shot, with most of their threat coming from set pieces, though Jota Silva had a late consolation ruled out for offside.

But the icing on the cake for Arsenal came via Nwaneri's first Premier League goal, as he tucked home fellow substitute Raheem Sterling's cross to seal the points.

"He comes in in that context, the first thing he does is take the touch, find the pass from two players," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

"We are responsible to build a career for him, you have to do that brick by brick. Then you have to have cement so it doesn't get dry. Then one more layer and one more layer."

Image: Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri celebrates after scoring his side's third goal

A tricky game on paper was easy street for Arsenal, who weren't playing like a side seeking their first Premier League win in 50 days. The result moves them six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool - and sent a message that they aren't done in the title fight.

Player ratings: Arsenal: Raya (7); Timber (7), Saliba (8), Gabriel (7), Calafiori (7); Jorginho (6), Merino (7), Odegaard (8); Saka (9), Jesus (6), Trossard (7)



Subs: Partey (8), Nwaneri (7), Zinchenko (6) Sterling (7), Kiwior (n/a)



Nottingham Forest: Sels (6); Aina (6), Milenkovic (5), Murilo (6), Moreno (4); Dominguez (4), Ward-Prowse (5), Yates (6); Elanga (5), Awoniyi (4), Hudson-Odoi (5)



Subs: Jota (6), Wood (5), Sosa (n/a), Williams (n/a)



Player of the Match: Bukayo Saka

'He's one of the best' - Arteta raves about Odegaard

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta:

"A really happy day. I think I sensed a great energy in the last 48 hours. The way everybody came back, I sensed a great togetherness and desire to change the situation and what has been a different period for us with all the situations that we had to come across.

"And then the fact that it was a total effort of the team. Because all the players have to come in and I have to take Jorgi out because of the yellow card. Thomas comes in and straight away scores the goal, Raz comes in and gets the assist, Ethan comes in and scores a goal, Alex gives us a different kind of dominance there, Jakub comes in to get some minutes in the legs.

"You don't play Declan, you don't play Martinelli, you don't play Kai Havertz. And there's always that question, is it right or wrong? And I felt it because I think the team needed that they all feel important and they have a real chance. And some of the players, the way they trained while we were here it was unbelievable. I have to praise that.

"To have this kind of player [like Odegaard] in the team is always the right time. We talk about fluidity, understanding, chemistry, timing, he's one of the best to do that. To manage the tempo of the game, when to slow it down, when to control it. Obviously he's been missed.

"Obviously, when he's on the team, you can sense something that is different. It's difficult to put a finger on it, but it's different."

Analysis: Arsenal look like their old selves - they aren't going anywhere

Image: Arsenal looked like the team they were last season

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz at the Emirates Stadium:

With the gap at nine points, some accused Arsenal of being too far away from the top even at this early stage. This was the type of result which stated they won't go anywhere.

Arsenal looked like their old selves again. This was much more like the team we saw last season that dominated games and gave very little away at the other end.

As the Gunners looked far more potent from open play than before the international break, their own goal was barely threatened. Raya did not face a shot on target, while all of Forest's shots came from set pieces.

Arsenal may have benefited from a bit of time off during the break but the return of Martin Odegaard cannot be ignored as a factor for this improvement. "When he's on the team, you can sense something that is different," said Mikel Arteta after the game. "You can't put your finger on it, you can sense it."

The combination with Bukayo Saka down the right opened up a Forest team looking to frustrate with a low block. It took 15 minutes to carve open that game plan. Goals in early half got Arsenal the 'game state' they wanted.

Arteta's Arsenal had a blip in December and then had a break, recovered and went on a run to come within two points of the title. With a favourable fixture list until the new year, Arsenal look in a good place where they cannot be ruled out.

Nuno: We should be worried

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo:

"It was not a good performance. I don't think it was bad but we did a lot of bad things. Offensively we were short, defensively we were short. In two games we have conceded six goals and we should be worried and we have to put it right quickly.

"Arsenal have quality players, when they're involved in the game. Even the wider players, Trossard and Saka created a lot of problems. You cannot give them time, so that's something individually you have to put it right.

"Today we allowed space. The second goal is a fantastic strike, congratulations to Thomas, but we cannot allow it. So we need to make the extra effort to reduce these distances.

"There was a moment in the first half when we had the momentum, had two or three breaks. Overall, very short, very short. We didn't finish the actions, we have a lot of work to do. Even with a lot of important players out, we have solutions."

Post-match facts

Mikel Arteta won his 150th game as Arsenal manager in his 250th match in charge. His win ratio of 58.8% is the highest in the history of the club.

Arsenal's victory was their 2,000th in English top-flight history, just the second side to reach this milestone after Liverpool (2,068).

At 17 years and 247 days, Ethan Nwaneri became Arsenal's second youngest ever Premier League goalscorer, behind only Cesc Fàbregas against Blackburn in August 2004 (17y 113d).

Only Mohamed Salah (14) has been involved in more Premier League goals this season than Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (12 - 4 goals, 8 assists). Indeed, Saka's eight assists is a league high so far this season.

Story of the match in stats...