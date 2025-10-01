Arsenal 2-0 Olympiakos: Bukayo Saka goal seals Gunners victory as winning Champions League start continues

Arsenal made it two wins out of two in the Champions League as Bukayo Saka’s stoppage-time goal sealed a 2-0 victory over Olympiakos at the Emirates Stadium.

Saka, on as a second-half substitute, fired through the legs of Olympiakos goalkeeper Kostas Tzolakis from Martin Odegaard's pass after Gabriel Martinelli had tapped in an early opener when a Viktor Gyokeres shot bounced back off the post.

The Gunners looked set for a comfortable evening at the time of Martinelli's goal but were made to work for the win by Olympiakos, who threatened an equaliser in a sometimes nervy second half.

David Raya was called into action on several occasions in the second period and also pulled off a stunning one-handed save to deny Daniel Podence in an otherwise one-sided first half.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta made six changes from Sunday's late win over Newcastle but the alterations didn't appear to affect the home side's fluency early on, although Gyokeres and Leandro Trossard were unable to capitalise.

Those missed opportunities gave Olympiakos hope but Arsenal continued to threaten in patches, with the excellent Odegaard denied by a Tzolakis save and a heroic Panagiotis Retsos block before Saka finally struck the killer goal.

The win follows victory over Athletic Club by the same scoreline in their first game and leaves Arsenal fifth in the league phase table, inside the all-important top eight places.

Image: Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring the opening goal

The only concern was the late withdrawal of Gabriel, Arsenal's match-winner against Newcastle, who had to be replaced by Cristhian Mosquera after his team-mate Raya appeared to land on him, but Arteta said the centre-back should be okay.

"I think it was a kick, in the first half, and it was a bit uncomfortable. He could carry on but we decided not to take any risks because he's played a lot of games. He's coming back from a long-term injury and we need to look after him."

Arteta hails Arsenal's strength in depth

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said in his press conference:

"Very happy. Obviously, winning the Champions League is always very complicated. Keeping another clean sheet, we make it 11 in 14 games, which is remarkable from the boys.

"We started the game really well. We looked a real threat, really dynamic, really playing forward, a lot of runs, a lot of threats.

"We created another two or three big chances and we don't put them away. In this competition, you have to be careful."

Image: Eberechi Eze and Saka applaud the fans

On Arsenal's depth, Arteta added: "With all respect, last season we had five academy players there that probably never played professional football, in the Champions League. So yeah, it makes a difference.

"Today we decided to change six players because I want everybody to really be involved and feel part of it, and it was great.

"We had the feeling as well that physically we were dropping because we played a really intense match in Newcastle a few days ago.

"The ones that come in again, they lifted the level, they helped us to win the game, and that's great."

Analysis: Odegaard makes his point

The inclusion of Odegaard was one of Arteta's six changes following his eye-catching impact from the bench against Newcastle. The club captain, fit again following his shoulder injury, delivered a display described by his manager as "phenomenal".

His willingness to take responsibility on the ball shone through at St James' Park and it was the same at the Emirates Stadium. Odegaard had more touches, made more passes, and created more chances than any other player on the pitch.

Odegaard has come under pressure for his place from Eberechi Eze this season. The former Crystal Palace midfielder has made an impressive start at his new club. But Odegaard looks determined to remind everyone he has plenty to offer too.

His best work came in the form of a succession of superb passes to send Arsenal players in behind the Olympiakos defence, the best of which came from deep in his own half, curled behind Retsos for the onrushing Gyokeres.

Odegaard claimed an assist with the pass to set up Saka's second goal and he had a big hand in the opener too, releasing Gyokeres, whose powerful run and shot off the post left Martinelli with the easy task of applying a close-range finish.

After a difficult campaign last term, he is showing signs of getting back to his best, as one of many players who appears to be benefitting from the added competition for places in the squad.

Arsenal's incredible clean sheet record

Arsenal's victory made it 14 straight home wins in the league phase. This was their 11th clean sheet in that run.

Bukayo Saka's strike was Arsenal's sixth goal scored by substitutes in all competitions this season. Among Premier League sides, only Brighton have scored more.

No player has been involved in more goals for Arsenal in all competitions this season than Gabriel Martinelli, with three goals and one assist.

Myles Lewis-Skelly won six fouls, the most by an Arsenal player in a Champions League match since Alexis Sanchez against Barcelona in February 2016.

Story of the match in stats...