Arsenal 0-1 PSG: Gunners frustrated as Ousmane Dembele's early goal hands Luis Enrique's side Champions League advantage

Arsenal have it all to do if they want to reach the Champions League final after Ousmane Dembele's early goal handed PSG a 1-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

PSG made a blistering start through Dembele before world-class saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma to deny Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard kept the Gunners at bay.

It was a frustrating night for the Gunners, who saw Mikel Merino's header ruled out for offside, with the fans venting their fury at referee Slavko Vincic at half time and full time, but it could have been even worse for the north London side had PSG taken one of two clear-cut chances right at death.

Mikel Arteta's side now have it all to do in next week's second leg in Paris as they look to keep alive their dreams of a first Champions League success in the club's history.

More to follow...

Arsenal travel to France for the return leg against PSG next Wednesday at the Parc des Princes.

But before that, the Gunners host Bournemouth in the Premier League's late afternoon kick-off on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, while PSG head to Strasbourg in Ligue 1 earlier on the same day.

The Champions League final takes place on Saturday May 31 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, with the winner of this semi-final tie taking on either Barcelona or Inter Milan.