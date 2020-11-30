Arsenal vs Rapid Vienna preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Arsenal vs Rapid Vienna in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Arsenal will be without defender David Luiz for Thursday's Europa League tie at home to Rapid Vienna.

Luiz suffered a cut to his head during Sunday's defeat to Wolves in an accidental collision which left Raul Jimenez with a fractured skull.

Image: Thomas Partey misses out against Rapid Vienna with a thigh injury

Thomas Partey (thigh) is also missing, along with Gabriel Martinelli (knee), as Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is expected to shuffle his pack with Arsenal already assured of qualification to the knockout rounds.

Rapid Vienna are still set to be without Dejan Petrovic and Dejan Ljubicic with the visitors to the Emirates currently outside of the top two in Group B.

What do Arsenal need?

Arsenal are already through. They will be confirmed as group winners if they avoid defeat by Rapid, or if they lose 1-0 and Molde do not beat Dundalk.

How to follow

