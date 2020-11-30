Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Arsenal vs Rapid Wien. Europa League Group B.

Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal 0

    Rapid Wien 0

      Latest Europa League Odds

      Arsenal vs Rapid Vienna preview, team news, kick-off

      David Luiz and Thomas Partey are absent with Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta set to rotate; Follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms

      Wednesday 2 December 2020 12:54, UK

      David Luiz sported a bloodied head bandage during the game against Wolves
      Image: David Luiz sported a bloodied head bandage during the game against Wolves

      Team news and stats ahead of Arsenal vs Rapid Vienna in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

      Team news

      Arsenal will be without defender David Luiz for Thursday's Europa League tie at home to Rapid Vienna.

      Luiz suffered a cut to his head during Sunday's defeat to Wolves in an accidental collision which left Raul Jimenez with a fractured skull.

      Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny will both miss this weekend&#39;s game against Leeds, live on Sky Sports
      Image: Thomas Partey misses out against Rapid Vienna with a thigh injury

      Thomas Partey (thigh) is also missing, along with Gabriel Martinelli (knee), as Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is expected to shuffle his pack with Arsenal already assured of qualification to the knockout rounds.

      Rapid Vienna are still set to be without Dejan Petrovic and Dejan Ljubicic with the visitors to the Emirates currently outside of the top two in Group B.

      Trending

      What do Arsenal need?

      preview image 2:53
      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win at Arsenal

      Arsenal are already through. They will be confirmed as group winners if they avoid defeat by Rapid, or if they lose 1-0 and Molde do not beat Dundalk.

      Also See:

      How to follow

      Mikel Arteta 1:25
      Tottenham defender Eric Dier believes Arsenal are in good hands under Mikel Arteta despite being 14th in the Premier League table.

      Follow Arsenal vs Rapid Vienna with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms, plus analysis and reaction after full time.

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Arsenal

      Sunday 6th December 4:15pm Kick off 4:30pm

      Opta stats

      • Arsenal have won both their previous home games against Austrian opponents, with this their first such game since beating Austria Vienna 6-1 in the 1991-92 European Cup.
      • Rapid Vienna have lost three of their four away games against English opponents in all competitions, though they did win their last such visit 3-2 against Aston Villa in August 2010.
      • Having won all four of their group stage games to this season's UEFA Europa League, Arsenal are looking to win each of their first five matches to a season in major European competition (excluding qualifiers) for only the second time, having last done so in the 2005-06 UEFA Champions League. They went on to reach that competition's final in that season.
      • Having won both of their last two UEFA Europa League games, Rapid Vienna are looking to win three in a row in the competition for the first time since November 2015 (four).
      • Joe Willock has been directly involved in five goals in his last three UEFA Europa League games for Arsenal, scoring two and assisting three.
      Win £250,000 for free on Tuesday!

      Win £250,000 for free on Tuesday!

      Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Tuesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

      Around Sky

      Get Sky Sports

      Sky Sports Scores