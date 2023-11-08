Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla: Bukayo Saka shines and Mikel Arteta plays down injury fears as Gunners clinch dominant win

Arsenal edged closer to the Champions League knockout stages as Bukayo Saka's goal and assist helped them to a commanding 2-0 win over Group B opponents Sevilla at the Emirates Stadium.

Four days on from their acrimonious defeat to Newcastle at St James' Park, victory never looked in doubt from the moment Leandro Trossard swept home Saka's low cross in the first half.

Saka added the second with a composed finish after latching onto a pass from the similarly dangerous Gabriel Martinelli in the second period, but a positive night was dampened when the 22-year-old limped off after landing awkwardly in the closing stages.

Arsenal will be encouraged by the fact Saka took part in the post-match celebrations, however, and Arteta played down injury concerns afterwards. "It was just a kick," he said. "I was told by the physios that he wasn't happy to continue. He had some discomfort but, hopefully, I'm going to assume he's going to be OK."

The victory, during which Sevilla registered the one and only shot in the final minute of stoppage time, sees Arsenal maintain their four-point cushion at the top of Group B with only two games to play.

Player ratings Arsenal: Raya (7), White (7), Saliba (8), Gabriel (7), Tomiyasu (7), Jorginho (7), Rice (7), Havertz (7), Saka (8), Martinelli (8), Trossard (8).



Subs: Zinchenko (7), Vieira (6), Nelson (6).



Sevilla: Dmitrovic (6), Juanlu (5), Bade (6), Gudelj (5), Salas (5), Fernando (6), Jordan (6), Lamela (6), Sow (6), Pedrosa (5), En-Nesyri (5).



Subs: Rakitic (6), Soumare (5), Diaz (6), Ocampos (6), NIanzou (6).



Player of the match: Bukayo Saka

How Arsenal eased to victory

Arsenal were without Eddie Nketiah in addition to Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus but carried an attacking threat right from the start and should have led after a minute, when Kai Havertz headed inexplicably wide from a few yards out following a corner.

Team news Eddie Nketiah, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus were unavailable for Arsenal, with Leandro Trossard starting up front.

Sergio Ramos missed out for Sevilla, with Youssef En-Nesyri returning up front and former Tottenham player Erik Lamela also starting.

Sevilla found themselves pinned back and remained there for the duration of the first half, having particular problems on the flanks, where Saka forced a succession of fouls and Martinelli repeatedly got the better of right-back Juanlu Sanchez.

Sevilla survived a succession of openings on Martinelli's side, with Arsenal unable to capitalise on the Brazilian's one-on-one superiority, but the visitors had no such luck after Jorginho's defence-splitting pass released Saka for the opening goal.

Image: Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates after scoring the opening goal

The England international looked up and squared the ball for Arsenal's false nine Trossard, who swept a first-time finish beyond Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic for his fourth goal of the campaign.

Sevilla saw more of the ball after the break but it remained a one-sided affair, with Havertz seeing an effort blocked soon after the break before firing narrowly wide from outside the box.

Trossard was next to go close as Martinelli continued to torment Sevilla right-back Juanlu - the Brazilian completed nine successful dribbles in total - and he was the creator of the second.

Image: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka scores the second

It was a breakaway effort as Martinelli charged forward and slid the ball forward for Saka, who cut inside his man before steadying himself and curling a low effort into the far corner.

Arsenal had chances to extend their lead, with substitute Oleksandr Zinchenko's stinging volley forcing a parry from Dmitrovic, but the two-goal margin was enough to ensure routine victory after the acrimony of their defeat to Newcastle.

The Champions League knockout stages are within reach.

Arteta: Saka should be OK

The sight of Bukayo Saka limping off after appearing to land awkwardly on his ankle was a worrying one for the club's supporters but Mikel Arteta played down injury fears in his press conference.

"It was just a kick," he said. "I was told by the physios that he wasn't happy to continue. He had some discomfort but, hopefully, I'm going to assume he's going to be OK."

The winger was fouled five times in the first half as Sevilla struggled to contain him. There is contact in football," added Arteta. "For the wingers that want to take people on especially.

"At the end he was uncomfortable to carry on so hopefully it's not big but I'm really happy with his performance."

Asked if the 22-year-old was born with resilience to fouls, Arteta joked: "Born?! He's getting used to it! That's not going to change with the way he attracts players."

Alonso: No excuses, Arsenal were better

Sevilla boss Diego Alonso was grilled by Spanish journalists in his press conference as their poor form this season continued and admitted they were outplayed by Arsenal.

"Of course we're disappointed, we're hurting but we are keeping our heads up knowing we have a big opportunity on Sunday to turn things around in the derby [against Real Betis]. We will give everything we have to turn this around.

"We had a plan for the game but we could not put it into place. I think our opponents were better than us tonight. There are no excuses, we just have to accept it: they were better than us."

Saka matches Fabregas feat - Opta stats

Bukayo Saka is the first Arsenal player to score and assist in consecutive home games in the Champions League since Cesc Fabregas against Sevilla and Slavia Prague in 2007/08.

Sevilla's only shot in this match came from Mariano Díaz after 96 minutes and 20 seconds. They had just two touches in Arsenal's box during the entire game.

All five of Leandro Trossard's goals in all competitions this season for Arsenal have been assisted by Bukayo Saka, the most assists by one Premier League player for another this term.

Arsenal have won both Champions League group stage games against a fellow big-five European league side for the fourth time, previously doing so in 2006/07 (against Hamburg), 2012/13 (against Montpellier) and 2013/14 (against Marseille).

Gabriel Martinelli completed nine dribbles in this match, the most by an Arsenal player in a Champions League game since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain against Bayern Munich in March 2017 (10).

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Saturday when they welcome struggling Burnley to the Emirates Stadium (kick-off 3pm).

Up next for Sevilla is a home match against Real Betis in LaLiga on Sunday (kick-off 5.30pm).