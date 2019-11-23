Arsenal 2-2 Southampton: Unai Emery's men booed off despite Alexandre Lacazette equaliser

2:59 Lacazette rescues Arsenal in stoppage time Lacazette rescues Arsenal in stoppage time

Arsenal were booed off at the Emirates despite rescuing a point with a late Alexandre Lacazette equaliser in a chaotic 2-2 draw with Southampton.

The Gunners were facing an embarrassing home defeat after goals from Danny Ings (9) and James Ward-Prowse (71) put Saints on the verge of their first Premier League win away at Arsenal.

Lacazette, who had already equalised earlier (18), grabbed a last-gasp leveller (90+6) but it was met by underwhelming Arsenal celebrations with their team second best for large periods, and the pressure intensifies on boss Unai Emery.

Relegation-threatened Saints, who registered 21 shots on goal, should have wrapped the points up in injury time but substitute Moussa Djenepo squandered two huge opportunities leaving Ralph Hasenhuttl's men without a win in the Premier League in their last eight matches.

Player Ratings Arsenal: Leno (6), Chambers (6), David Luiz (6), Sokratis (4), Bellerin (5), Torreira (6), Guendouzi (7), Tierney (6), Ozil (6), Lacazette (8), Aubameyang (6)



Subs used: Pepe (6), Willock (6), Martinez (6)



Southampton: McCarthy (7), Cedric (7), Bertrand (8), Bednarek (7), Stephens (7), Armstrong (7), Ward-Prowse (7), Hojberg (7), Redmond (7), Ings (8), Obafemi (8)



Subs used: Long (6), Boufal (7), Djenepo (5)



Man of the match: Ryan Bertrand

How Arsenal left it late….

Both managers came into this game under enormous pressure but it was Southampton that played with the shackles off in the early stages, pressing Arsenal high and creating opportunities.

The difference in enthusiasm levels was on show for Southampton's opening goal on nine minutes.

Ryan Bertrand won a foul on the left and whilst the Arsenal back five switched off, Bertrand took a quick free-kick that released Ings in on goal. The Saints striker - who has now scored seven goals against the 'big six' since the start of last season- remained calm and fired a powerful low drive in off the post.

Southampton remained the better team with Hasenhuttl's message of intensity and aggression in their play clearly getting across. Ings looped a decent opportunity over the bar before James Ward-Prowse stung the gloves of Bernd Leno.

With the home crowd turning, Arsenal grabbed a leveller to ease the groans in the home stands.

Kieran Tierney's cross from the left wasn't dealt with by the Saints backline and after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's effort was blocked, Lacazette was on hand to turn home from close range.

Emery sent on Nicholas Pepe after the break and switched to a back four which yielded a positive response as Arsenal dominated for the first 15 minutes of the second half. But a goal did not come as Pepe's acrobatic effort came crashing back off the crossbar and Aubameyang was denied by a smart stop by Alex McCarthy.

Sokratis almost gifted Southampton the advantage on 67 minutes when being disposed inside his own area but Cedric Soares couldn't find Michael Obafemi with the final ball.

Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring Arsenal's equaliser

Saints did get their noses in front minutes later. Tierney recklessly pulled Ings' shirt as he attempted to get to an Obafemi cross and after a VAR check that deemed him onside, the penalty was awarded.

Ward-Prowse's effort from 12 yards was palmed away by Leno but the midfielder was first to react and slammed home the rebound.

A final 15 minute onslaught was expected from the hosts but it never materialised as Hassenhutl's men finished strongly, playing some clever football on the counter. Djenepo had an effort cleared off the line by Joe Willock before somehow firing wide minutes later from no more than eight yards out.

Those misses came back to haunt the visitors in a big way when Lacazette fired home at the back from Arsenal's last attack.

It was a cruel sucker punch for Hassenhutl and his men to take and the home fans knew it.

Ryan Bertrand was Southampton's key man

In a game littered with mistakes, the Saints full-back provided consistent quality when roaming forward and was defensively reliable when Hector Bellerin tested him the other way. It was his chemistry with Redmond down the left that forced Arsenal back on plenty of occasions and it was from his clever quickly taken free-kick that Southampton opened the scoring.

Opta stats

Arsenal are winless in their last five Premier League games (D3 L2), since a 1-0 victory against Bournemouth in October, picking up just three points from the last 15 on offer.

Arsenal have failed to win six consecutive matches across all competitions (D5 L1), for the first time since November-December 1998.

Southampton are winless in their last eight Premier League games (D2 L6), since a 1-0 victory against Sheffield United in September.

24 of Lacazette's 31 Premier League goals have been scored in home games (77%), the highest ratio among all players with at least 30 goals in the competition.

What's next?

Arsenal host Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League in midweek before a trip to Norwich next Sunday lunchtime, live on Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Southampton are also front of the Sky Sports cameras next Saturday (5:30) when Watford visit St Mary's.