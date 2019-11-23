Premier League reports and highlights - matchday 13

2:44 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win at West Ham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win at West Ham in the Premier League

Jose Mourinho made a winning return to management as Tottenham withstood a West Ham fightback to win 3-2 at the London Stadium.

Spurs had not won an away Premier League game since January 20 at Fulham, but first-half goals from Heung-Min Son (36) and Lucas Moura (43) put them in a commanding position.

Harry Kane extended Tottenham's lead with a trademark header and though West Ham reduced the deficit through substitute Michail Antonio (73) and Angelo Ogbonna (90+6), the scoreline betrayed Spurs' dominance.

Liverpool escaped Crystal Palace with a chaotic and dramatic 2-1 victory as Roberto Firmino's late strike maintained their healthy lead at the top of the Premier League.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Liverpool after VAR thwarted Palace, ruling out James Tomkins' far-post header. But though Wilfried Zaha looked to have grabbed the hosts a point (82), Firmino swept home five minutes from time following bedlam in the penalty area.

Arsenal were booed off by their fans despite rescuing a point with a late Alexandre Lacazette equaliser in a chaotic 2-2 draw with Southampton.

The Gunners were facing an embarrassing home defeat after goals from Danny Ings (9) and James Ward-Prowse (71) put Saints on the verge of their first Premier League win away at Arsenal.

However, Lacazette, who had already equalised earlier (18), grabbed a last-gasp leveller (90+6) that was met by underwhelming celebrations in the home end after their team had been second best for large periods as the pressure intensifies on boss Unai Emery.

Jamie Vardy was made to re-take a penalty in an incident-packed game at the Amex as Leicester kept hold of second spot with a 2-0 win over Brighton.

The Foxes finally took the lead after a classic counter-attack was finished off coolly by Ayoze Perez (64) but VAR drama soon followed.

Demarai Gray won a 78th-minute penalty soon after coming on, with Vardy seeing his first effort saved, but though James Maddison nodded home the rebound, Leicester were made to re-take it because of encroachment. Vardy did not miss a second time.

Norwich scored their first away goals since the opening weekend of the season as they produced an impressive performance to beat Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park.

The visitors broke the deadlock when Todd Cantwell (55) was played clean through on goal by a tireless Teemu Pukki, before Dennis Srbeny doubled the Canaries' lead in stoppage time to secure all three points.

Wolves moved up to fifth in the Premier League after edging past 10-man Bournemouth to seal a 2-1 victory at the Vitality Stadium.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side led 2-0 at the break as Joao Moutinho curled in a stunning free-kick into the top corner (21) before a quick set-piece caught out the hosts and Raul Jimenez (31) tapped in Adama Traore's cross. Steve Cook gave the hosts a lifeline in the 59th minute, but Wolves held on.

Burnley overcame struggling Watford 3-0 at Vicarage Road to increase the pressure on returning boss Quique Sanchez Flores, whose side are now bottom of the table.

The visitors opened the scoring through Chris Wood's close-range finish eight minutes after half-time, before Ashley Barnes's VAR-assisted penalty doubled their lead with eight minutes to go.

With two minutes left, James Tarkowski's first goal of the season confirmed Burnley's first away win in the Premier League since April.

