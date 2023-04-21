Arsenal 3-3 Southampton: Gunners stage dramatic comeback but more ground lost in Premier League title race

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes were dealt a major blow despite staging a dramatic late comeback to earn a 3-3 draw against Southampton at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were staring at a crushing defeat to the relegation-threatened Saints after goals from Carlos Alcaraz (1), Theo Walcott (14) and Duje Caleta-Car (66) left Ruben Selles' side minutes away from a first Premier League away victory at the Gunners.

After Gabriel Martinelli's first-half goal failed to spark a comeback, captain Martin Odegaard looked to have scored a consolation two minutes from time but it sparked a remarkable Arsenal revival, with Bukayo Saka firing in the equaliser in the final minute.

The late drama prompted fans who had left the Emirates early to race back to their seats but despite relentless pressure - Leandro Trossard striking the crossbar - there was to be no repeat of their thrilling fightbacks against Bournemouth or Aston Villa.

A third successive draw means Arsenal will take a five-point lead with them into Wednesday's showdown with champions Manchester City, who have two games in hand on the Gunners and now hold the advantage in the Premier League title race.

Player ratings Arsenal: Ramsdale (4), White (6), Holding (5), Gabriel (5), Zinchenko (5), Odegaard (7), Partey (6), Vieira (5), Saka (7), Jesus (6), Martinelli (7).



Subs: Nketiah (5), Trossard (5), Nelson (6).



Southampton: Bazunu (7), Walker-Peters (6), Bednarek (4), Bella-Kotchap (7), Perraud (6), Walcott (7), Ward-Prowse (6), Lavia (5), Alcaraz (8), Elyounoussi (5), A. Armstrong (6).



Subs: Lyanco (6), Caleta-Car (7), Onuachu (6), Sulemana (5), Diallo (n/a).



Man of the match: Carlos Alcaraz

Arsenal title hopes dented despite thrilling comeback

Image: Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and Rob Holding (centre) appear dejected after conceding a third goal vs Southampton

Arsenal fans arrived in expectant mood, but their side were behind before many even had the chance to take their seats. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, a pillar of the Gunners' title challenge, gifted the ball to Alcaraz with a risky pass out, and the 20-year-old rifled his third Premier League goal into the far corner inside the opening 30 seconds.

Falling behind galvanised the home crowd but they were left shellshocked before a quarter of an hour had passed as Walcott, formerly of their parish, raced in behind to double Southampton's advantage with a clinical finish.

Image: Southampton's Theo Walcott, second from right, is cheered by team-mates after scoring vs Arsenal

Arsenal hauled themselves back into the contest six minutes later when Martinelli brilliantly volleyed Saka's cross as a palpable sense of relief reverberated around the stadium, but Southampton remained dangerous, with Ramsdale atoning for his early error with two saves in quick succession to deny Mohamed Elyounoussi and Alcaraz adding a third.

Team news Fabio Vieira replaced absent captain Granit Xhaka and Oleksandr Zinchenko came in for Kieran Tierney, as Arsenal made two changes following Sunday’s 2-2 draw at West Ham.

Adam Armstrong, Romain Perraud and Mohamed Elyounoussi returned as Southampton made three changes following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Deep into first-half stoppage time Arsenal thought they had levelled but Ben White's glancing header was headed superbly off the line by Alcaraz as Southampton reached the break with noses in front.

With Arsenal toiling and visiting keeper Gavin Bazunu doing a fine job of holding up play, it was Southampton who struck again, as Caleta-Car, who replaced the injured Jan Bednarek in the first half, headed in unchallenged at the far post after Arsenal failed to deal with a corner.

Arteta threw on Trossard, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson in an attempt to set up a grandstand finish, but, after Gabriel Jesus had missed a couple of decent chances, it was skipper Odegaard whose curled finish gave them hope.

Image: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates scoring vs Southampton

That hope would turn into a point as Nelson's low shot was saved by Bazunu, only for Saka to react quickest and finish, before Trossard's effort from the edge of the box cannoned off the woodwork.

Nelson then saw a shot bravely blocked behind by James Ward-Prowse as Saints held on for a point and Arsenal were left to rue another missed opportunity to put further daylight between themselves and City.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After dropping another two points at home to Southampton, Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal will have to do something 'really special' now in order to win the Premier League.

Carra: Arsenal need something miraculous to win title

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"Whether the point makes that much difference to Arsenal, I'm not quite sure. They've probably got to go to Man City and get three points if they want to go on and win the league. It is still in Arsenal's hands, and we keep saying it, and it just shows you how far ahead they were.

"They've dropped six points in the last three games, and it is still in their hands. They did have a really sizeable lead, but they are going to have to do something miraculous now between now and the end of the season. But we've seen them go on runs before, certainly on the back of losing to Man City at Emirates Stadium.

"That was a big disappointment, but they went on to win the next seven games. They've got six games to go now, and they will have to go and do something special between now and the end of the season to win it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After drawing their third straight game in the Premier League, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville question whether Arsenal now need to win at Manchester City next week if they're to go on to lift the Premier League.

Arteta: We created enough chances to win after sloppiness

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits he's disappointed to have dropped two points at home to Southampton but is pleased with how they fought back from two goals down.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports: "To have the courage to play the way we have played is incredible. We were on the way back when we conceded another sloppy goal on a set-play, but then at the end we should have won the game. We created enough chances and opportunities, and it didn't happen, so we are disappointed for sure.

"You can't concede three goals in this league. If you concede three goals in the way we conceded them, in a really sloppy way, it's extremely difficult to win matches. We scored three and probably should have scored five or six, but it wasn't enough to win it.

"This young team react in a way that's incredible, against the odds and when you're under the pressure. The way they continued to play, the chances they created, the spirit they have, it's a joy to watch. I feel a lot for them today because some individuals, especially are hurting, but the message has been clear, that I love them.

Selles: Saints can be proud

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Despite conceding twice late on to draw 3-3 at Arsenal, Southampton boss Ruben Selles was pleased with his side's battling qualities as they bid to avoid relegation.

Southampton manager Ruben Selles told Sky Sports: "We came here with the intention to win the game, to put a big performance and show that we are still a team that is alive. I think we did it. From the very beginning, we showed that we wanted to press high. We got the first goal very early and continued.

"Sometimes it's very difficult to play against teams like Arsenal and Man City because they have so much quality and different ways to break your first pressure, but I think we were there. We showed character and different variations we can do.

"We are proud of the work and what we did as a unit together. That's the way we need to follow for the rest of the season. Not long ago we saw Bournemouth being 2-0 up in this stadium and losing the game 2-3. We were in the game until the very last moment."

FPL stats - Arsenal vs Southampton Goals: Alcaraz, Walcott, Martinelli, Caleta-Car, Odegaard, Saka

Assists: Alcaraz, Saka, Bella-Kotchap, Nelson

Bonus points: Saka (3), Martinelli (2), Alcaraz (1)

What's next?

Arsenal visit Manchester City on Wednesday April 26 in the Premier League; kick off 8pm. Southampton host Bournemouth on Thursday April 27 at 7.45pm at St Mary's.

April 26: Man City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

May 2: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 7: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 13: Brighton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Nottingham Forest (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

April 27: Bournemouth (H) - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

April 30: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

May 8: Nottingham Forest (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 13: Fulham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Brighton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Liverpool (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm