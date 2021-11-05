Arsenal vs Watford: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Watford in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Arsenal have Kieran Tierney back in training ahead of Sunday's visit of Watford. The Scotland left-back has been missing with an ankle injury, but is in contention to return this weekend.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka (knee) is a long-term absentee as manager Mikel Arteta considers naming the same starting XI for a third game in a row.

Watford will be without midfielder Ken Sema (MCL) and forward Kwadwo Baah (fractured ankle) after both sustained serious injuries in training this week.

Francisco Sierralta could be in contention after he took part in first-team training this week, while fellow defender Christian Kabasele has continued his recovery from a hamstring strain.

Right-back Kiko Femenia had sustained a knock to the hip but took part in full training this week.

How to follow

Last time out...

Jones Knows' prediction

Arsenal are 4/11 with Sky Bet for good reason. For those that are looking for a banker in the match result market in the Premier League this weekend, the Gunners are it. Perhaps backing the 6/4 with Sky Bet for an Arsenal win without conceding is the way to go in that regard, as the Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Gabriel axis continues to impress. It certainly worked for us last weekend, when we grabbed a bit of 4/1 on an Arsenal win without conceding. Huge thanks to Ramsdale for that.

In seven games, the trio have conceded just four goals with an expected goals against figure of 6.6 backing up their cohesive play.

They have also yet to concede a goal in the first half in those seven matches, going in ahead at the break in five of those encounters with Mikel Arteta demanding the Gunners are at full throttle from the first whistle. Aston Villa and Leicester were both absolutely blown away by Arsenal's pressing which doesn't bode well for Watford, who don't possess much mobility through the spine of their team - as shown against Southampton's energetic press last weekend. It's hard to see how they can compete with a tails-up Arsenal.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-0

BETTING ANGLE: Arsenal to win to nil (6/4 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Arsenal have won 11 of their 14 Premier League meetings with Watford (D1 L2), scoring at least once every single time they've faced the Hornets in the competition.

Watford have lost six of their seven away Premier League games against Arsenal, with the exception being a 2-1 victory in January 2017.

Since losing against both West Brom and Newcastle in 2010-11, Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 31 Premier League home games against promoted sides (W26 D5). The Gunners have only failed to score in one of those matches, a goalless draw with Middlesbrough in October 2016.

Arsenal lost their first three Premier League matches but are unbeaten in their seven games since then (W5 D2), last having a longer unbeaten league run between January and March 2020 (eight games). The Gunners are the first Premier League side to lose their first three games and then none of their next seven since Wimbledon in 1996-97 (lost first three, won next seven).

Watford beat Everton 5-2 in their last away Premier League match and are looking for consecutive away wins in the competition for the first time since September 2017 under Marco Silva. The Hornets' last five away wins in the Premier League have come under different managers: Javier Gracia, Quique Flores, Nigel Pearson, Xisco and Claudio Ranieri.

Arsenal have scored the highest proportion of their Premier League goals in the first half of games this season (75% - 9/12), while Watford have conceded a league-high 10 goals before half-time so far this term.

Claudio Ranieri has never beaten Arsenal in the Premier League in 11 attempts (D4 L7), losing his last five away league games against the Gunners. Arsenal are the only side Ranieri has faced at least five times in his top-flight managerial career and never beaten.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored six goals in his five Premier League appearances against Watford, netting a brace in both games against the Hornets in the 2019-20 campaign.

No player has been directly involved in more Premier League goals for Arsenal this season than Emile Smith Rowe (5 - 3 goals, 2 assists). The 21-year-old has scored in his last two Premier League games - only three players aged 21 or younger have ever scored in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the Gunners (Nicolas Anelka, José Antonio Reyes and Cesc Fàbregas).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - who has scored in his last four Premier League appearances at the Emirates - has scored in each of his last six home Premier League matches against newly promoted sides for Arsenal, netting nine goals. He is averaging a goal or assist every 73 minutes against promoted sides in the Premier League (17 goals, 4 assists in 18 games).

