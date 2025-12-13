Arsenal 2-1 Wolves: Yerson Mosquera's 94th-minute own goal sends Gunners five points clear in Premier League

Yerson Mosquera's 94th-minute own goal clinched a dramatic 2-1 win for Arsenal over bottom side Wolves to send the Gunners five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Wolves appeared to have snatched a sensational point when substitute Tolu Arokodare's 90th-minute header cancelled out Sam Johnstone's earlier own goal to stun the Emirates Stadium.

But Arsenal hit back as Bukayo Saka's cross was inadvertently headed into his own net by Mosquera under pressure from substitute Gabriel Jesus to spark wild celebrations.

Player ratings Arsenal: Raya (6), White (6), Saliba (6), Timber (6), Hincapie (7), Zubimendi (6), Rice (6), Eze (6), Saka (8), Martinelli (6), Gyokeres (6).



Subs: Lewis-Skelly (7), Merino (6), Odegaard (6), Trossard (6), Jesus (7).



Wolves: Johnstone, Doherty (7), Mosquera (6), Agbadou (7), Toti (6), Wolfe (6), Krejci (6), Andre (6), J. Gomes (7), Hwang (6), Strand Larsen (6).



Subs: Tchatchoua (6), Arokodare (7), Lopez (6), Arias (6), Mane (7).



Player of the Match: Bukayo Saka

A draw, against a side without a win in the Premier League this season, would have given second-placed Manchester City the chance to go top by beating Crystal Palace on Sunday but the late victory puts the pressure back on Arsenal's rivals.

It was a cruel outcome for Wolves, who defended doggedly and were only breached in unfortunate circumstances when Saka's 70th-minute corner hit the post and bounced in off Johnstone.

The visitors had limited Arsenal to no shots on target in the first half and gave the hosts a scare at the other end when David Raya was forced into a one-on-one save from Hwang Hee-Chan.

Arsenal finally showed some improvement after a wave of second-half substitutions from Mikel Arteta, but were punished for sinking back into their own half after the opener when Matheus Mane's shot was flicked beyond Raya by Arokodare.

The goal sparked an immediate response, however, with Saka, Arsenal's most dangerous player throughout, delivering the cross for a late winner which may prove a significant moment in the title race.

Image: Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres in action against Wolves

The victory came as a huge relief for Arsenal following last weekend's defeat to Aston Villa, although there was a negative as Ben White was forced off with a first-half hamstring injury.

For Wolves, meanwhile, it is a 10th consecutive loss in all competitions and a fifth from five games in charge for Rob Edwards.

Arteta: We need to improve

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: "It is a relief but with a very clear understanding that the margin should have been bigger.

"I think we improved in the second half. We generated more chances and scored a goal.

"But after that we had a period of two or three minutes in deep, totally passive, with horrible defensive habits nowhere near the level that is required against a team that hasn't had a single shot.

"The first time that they had the opportunity to do it, they scored the goal. And that's the Premier League.

"We are relieved because we managed to score a goal at the end and go on winning. But we need to improve in that sense for sure."

Analysis: Is Gyokeres's place at risk?

Mikel Arteta implored critics of Viktor Gyokeres to "leave him alone" ahead of the game. It is unlikely to be the last time he has to come to his striker's defence. The summer signing continues to struggle.

The 27-year-old kept his place in the starting line-up following a frustrating Champions League outing against Club Brugge in midweek. Against the Premier League's bottom side, it felt like as good an opportunity as he could ask for to add to his goal tally.

But Gyokeres could barely get near the ball, never mind score in the first half at the Emirates Stadium. His total of only five touches was the lowest by any player. When Bukayo Saka seemingly put it on a plate for him, he could not get there.

Image: Viktor Gyokeres finished the game with 15 touches and only one shot

There is debate about service but it was not the first time he has been caught on his heels in his early months at Arsenal. Gyokeres has had his moments. He was unfortunate to be injured midway through his best display in Arsenal colours against Burnley.

But after only six goals in 19 appearances, and given his contribution in general play is modest, the jury is still out. Mikel Arteta now has Gabriel Jesus to call on again. It might not be too long until Kai Havertz is fit and fighting for the No 9 shirt too.

Is Gyokeres really doing enough to hold them off?

He did improve as the second half wore on, at one point pinning Wolves centre-back Emmanuel Agbadou and firing narrowly wide on the turn. But that was a rare highlight in another performance which threw up more questions than answers.

Edwards: I'm proud of Wolves players

Wolves boss Rob Edwards said: "It was bad luck but they earn it. That's why they are where they are.

"I'm not going to complain about luck. I'm proud of the guys tonight but we've lost the game.

"It's tough when you're losing games but I saw a really committed performance.

"Monday we took more risks and opened up. We weren't able to do that here.

"We stuck to the gameplan, showed spirit and took our moment and almost delivered a perfect game.

"That keeps people together."

Arsenal's set-piece threat - Opta stats

Excluding penalties, Arsenal have scored more set piece goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (11), with a league-high nine of those coming from corners.

Arsenal failed to register a shot on target in the first half of a Premier League game for the first time this season, and for the first time at the Emirates Stadium since December 2024 against Manchester United.

Wolves have conceded more own goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (four), while their two today were the first Arsenal have benefitted from this term.

Story of the match in stats...

